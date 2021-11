ATLANTA — Zack Greinke will start Saturday's Game 4 of the World Series, Astros manager Dusty Baker said after Friday night's 2-0 loss in Game 3. "Yeah, we're going to go with Greinke (Saturday), and if anybody knows how to pitch in a big game, it's Greinke," said Baker, whose team trails 2-1 in the series. "We don't know how long he's going to go, just give us as much quality as you can, and then we'll turn it over to somebody else."

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO