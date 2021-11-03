CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Bank of Northern Nevada Holds Holiday Food Drive Kick-Off Event

KTVN.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Food Bank of Northern Nevada is starting the Holiday Food Drive Season with a drive-by Holiday Food Drive Kick-Off event on Thursday, November 4 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Grand Sierra Resort. Businesses, organizations and individuals can drive-by...

www.ktvn.com

