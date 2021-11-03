Food Bank of Northern Nevada Holds Holiday Food Drive Kick-Off Event

Cheshire Food Drive, Inc. will hold the 48th annual town-wide Food Drive on Saturday, Nov. 6, and Sunday, Nov. 7 on the green in front of First Congregational Church. The lingering effects of the pandemic continue to affect food insecurity in America, and in Cheshire. Neighbors still need help. Food donations will help stock area food pantries, and the financial support will help the Food Drive to continue the town’s Food Voucher Program — a partnership between Cheshire Food Drive, Inc. and the Town of Cheshire that provides food assistance to Cheshire residents on an emergency basis with no paperwork, or monthly for those who meet the economic criteria, through the Human Services Dept. Individuals can use these $40 Food Vouchers, $60 for a family of four or more, to purchase their choice of food or personal care items at Stop & Shop or Big Y. Cheshire Food Drive, Inc. then directly reimburses the grocery stores. This program runs independently from any food pantry.

CHESHIRE, CT ・ 11 DAYS AGO