Johns Hopkins University today revealed at more than 750,000 Americans have lost their lives to Covid. The number of pandemic-related deaths stood at 750,415, to be exact, early Wednesday. That number surpasses the individual populations of three U.S. states: Alaska, Vermont and Wyoming — as well as The District of Columbia. Each have populations less than 750,000 according to 2020 Census estimates. The grim count comes in the same week that the worldwide death toll surpassed 5 million, also according to Johns Hopkins. In the 12 months between November 3, 2020 and November 3, 2021, the U.S. suffered about 510,000 deaths...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO