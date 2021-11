Sure, the Bulls haven’t played anybody worth a dang in their first 3 games. But they have won all three of those games pretty comfortably and that’s without a truly immaculate performance in any of them. There is something to be said for that. Bad teams can get wins all the time in the NBA, and it’s notable that the Bulls haven’t been tripped up yet like the Knicks (lost to Magic) or Hawks (lost to Cavs).

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO