Banged-up Avs, Blue Jackets enter two-game set

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Colorado Avalanche are set to play back-to-back games against each other, but the first meeting -- Wednesday night in Denver -- has become a question of who isn't playing rather than who is. Columbus is coming off a shootout win in New Jersey on...
You got to love the NHL schedule markers, right? Four games on the east coast to start the season. Fly back to Dallas for your home opener. Then hop on a plane and fly back to the eastern time zone for another game. Doesn’t sound like the most convenient start to the season, but that’s what the Dallas Stars are doing. After a quick one-game at home, the Stars are back on the road tonight.
Gregory Hofmann scored his first NHL career goal in the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 defeat of the Dallas Stars at Nationwide Arena on Monday. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Zach Werenski, and Alex Texier each had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets (4-2-0). Elvis Merzlikins made 31 saves and has...
Their only divisional foe last season, the Carolina Hurricanes return to Nationwide Arena for a Saturday night battle with the Columbus Blue Jackets in a game that features two teams off to hot starts. The Hurricanes are a perfect 3-0-0 to start the season, while the Blue Jackets have won...
Carolina Hurricanes (3-0-0) at Columbus Blue Jackets (3-1-0) The Carolina Hurricanes will look to move to 4-0-0 on the new season Saturday night, as the Canes finish up a two-game road swing in Columbus against the Blue Jackets. The Canes returned to the ice Thursday in Montreal after a short...
Vincent Trocheck scored his first two goals as the Carolina Hurricanes remained unblemished, winning their fourth game of the season by defeating the host Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 on Saturday night. Trocheck also had an assist, while Jordan Staal provided a goal and an assist and Andrei Svechnikov supplied two...
Fresh off of an exhilarating win over the New York Islanders, the Blue Jackets were looking to begin a win streak tonight at Nationwide Arena. Unfortunately, the Carolina Hurricanes had other plans. Three power-play goals were the difference, as the Hurricanes took down the Blue Jackets on Saturday night, 5-1.
The Columbus Blue Jackets open with their first game of the 2021 season being against the Arizona Coyotes in their home of the Nationwide Arena. Fans are very eager for the season opening of the Blue Jackets. This will be the 22nd season the team has completed for the NHL, which initially opened more than 100 years ago. Prior to the season open, the team conducted 3 trades: one to the Chicago Blackhawks, one to the Carolina Hurricanes and one to the Philadelphia Flyers. Fans are very excited to see what the season will bring for the Blue Jackets, a team that is something of young blood within the NHL and having only joined very recently, compared to teams like the Red Wings, who were part of the Original Six way back when the NHL opened in 1917. With only 6 playoff appearances by the team in their 22 seasons for the NHL and not a single Stanley Cup championship, many fans might wonder if this season could be a potential turnaround for the team.
BLUE JACKETS (3-2-0) vs. STARS (3-2-0) Monday, 7 p.m. ET, Nationwide Arena. TV: Bally Sports Ohio, CBJ app, ESPN+ (outer markets) Radio: Blue Jackets radio network (flagship station 97.1 The Fan) If there's been one consistent theme for the Blue Jackets this year, it's that the power play has shown...
TV: Bally Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 FM and BlueJackets.com. Dallas Stars (3-2-0, 6 points, 3rd Central, 6th West) Columbus Blue Jackets (3-2-0, 6 points, 7th Metro, 11th East) The Blue Jackets will end their four game stay in Columbus tonight against the Dallas Stars. The Jackets are coming off a 5-1 loss against Carolina where they gave up three power play goals. The penalty kill was 4th best in the league going in to that game, but came out 20th overall. Although the Stars don’t have as dangerous of a power play, they still have the talent to make you pay if you give them too many opportunities.
What you need to know about Monday's game between the Dallas Stars and Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena:. Game 6: Dallas Stars (3-2-0, 6 points) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (3-2-0, 6 points) When: Monday, October 25 at 6 p.m. CT. Where: Nationwide Arena - Columbus, OH. TV: Bally Sports...
Three road games should help give the 5th Line a little bit of insight as to where the young Columbus Blue Jackets, and the first look will come Friday night as they face the New York Rangers in the Blue Jackets' third divisional game of the season. RANGERS THIS SEASON.
Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins lost "best friend" and teammate Matiss Kivlenieks this summer, and a man wearing a Dallas Stars sweater gave Merzlikins an unwelcome reminder of the tragedy Monday. The 27-year-old Merzlikins said the man taunted him about Kivlenieks, who died at 24 in a July 4 fireworks accident, before the Blue Jackets' 4-1 victory over Dallas.
Maybe that's just how goal scorers are. But on a night in which the 28-year-old first-year NHLer was moved up to play with two of the Blue Jackets' top offensive weapons in Jack Roslovic and Oliver Bjorkstrand, Hofmann could feel his first NHL goal coming as he sat in the locker room between the first and second period.
After getting dominated by the Calgary Flames on Monday night, the Rangers have taken a few days of to rest and prepare for tonight’s contest. The Columbus Blue Jackets are in town for the first time since January 19, 2020, a game that is a fond memory for the visitors. That game saw the late Matiss Kivlenieks make his first NHL start, a 31 save effort to helped his team earn a 2-1 victory. Kivlenieks passed away due to a fireworks accident this past July 4th, and the Blue Jackets play on with his memory in their hearts.
The Devils look to build off a big win on Saturday in Pittsburgh as they face the Columbus Blue Jackets at Prudential Center. You can watch the game on MSG+ or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Read the game preview below and check back for lineup updates, videos and...
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets picked up their first road victory of the season on Sunday night, while the New Jersey Devils missed out on a late power-play opportunity to pick up two points instead of one. Columbus’ Jakub Voracek scored the lone goal in a shootout...
Columbus Blue Jackets, 5-3-0, 10 points, 4th Metro, 7th East. Colorado Avalanche, 4-4-0, 8 points, 5th Central, 9th West. The Columbus Blue Jackets, after splitting the two eastern legs of their road trip 1-1, head to Denver for the third of three games on this mini road trip to take on the Colorado Avalanche. Originally scheduled to take place in Finland, these two games will instead take place across the country this week with the return leg in Columbus on Saturday night.
DENVER (AP) — Jake Bean scored twice, including the winner 1:12 into overtime, and the Columbus Blue Jackets rebounded after surrendering a late two-goal lead, beating the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 on Wednesday night. Bean skated in and lined a shot through the pads of Avalanche goaltender Jonas Johansson as the...
The Columbus Blue Jackets hit the road for the final time during their first extended road trip of the season as they head west for a Wednesday evening match-up with the Colorado Avalanche. It's an important game for the Blue Jackets after splitting the first two games on the road, including a come-from-behind victory Sunday against the New Jersey Devils. A win in Denver will give Columbus a winning road trip and 12 points in their first nine games. That would tie their best point total through nine games, a feat the franchise has accomplished just three other times in twenty seasons. To accomplish the 6-3-0 start, the Blue Jackets will need their best effort of the season.
