Off-Duty CPD Officer Shot, Killed During Quarrel With Fellow CPD Officer Wife On Far Northwest Side, Sources Say

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — An off-duty Chicago Police officer has died after being shot inside his home on the city’s Far Northwest Side Tuesday night, and sources said he was shot by by another off-duty officer who is his wife.

As CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra reported, the shooting happened in the 8500 block of West Winona Street, near Foster and Cumberland avenues in the neighborhood just east of O’Hare International Airport.

The home on Winona Street where the shooting happened has a long row of white windows and is partially hidden from the street by a tree. Chicago Police spent hours Tuesday night going in and out.

Sources told CBS 2 the incident was one of domestic disturbance – a fight between a husband and wife who are both Chicago Police officers.

We are told there was a quarrel and someone brought out a weapon, and there was a struggle over it.

At some point, it fired – hitting the husband in the chest.

He was brought to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge in very critical condition. Police said the 44-year-old officer later died at the hospital. His name has not yet been released.

Sources said the wife was at the house late Tuesday, waiting for detectives to arrive. Detectives remained at the scene late Tuesday night and had roped off the entire block.

Some people were seen driving by to figure out what was going on.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown issued a statement on the officer’s death on Wednesday:

“Last night, we lost a member of our Chicago Police Department family. An off-duty officer was killed in a tragic shooting incident at his home last night. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation at this time. I ask for prayers on behalf of this officer’s loved ones as they mourn.

“I also ask that you keep all of our officers in your thoughts. They have had a tremendously challenging year, and losing a fellow officer is never easy. Please continue to support our officers as they grieve while still continuing to protect the people of Chicago.”

The specifics of the incident were under investigation late Tuesday, and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating.

Comments / 136

Darlene WW
3d ago

A cop having a fight with his wife is a "quarrel." -- you, me anyone else it's called Domestic Violence.

Reply(4)
61
Katrina Corwin
3d ago

Police officers have a high rate of domestic violence in their relationships. She just pulled the trigger first.

Reply(1)
11
Vern Price
3d ago

CHEEEEZE-WIZZzzzz...The childish comments these days. Makes one wonder if anyone graduated without being PUSHED FORWARD for 12 years.

Reply(1)
9
 

