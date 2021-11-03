CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Trade-Off: It’s Time to Talk Patriots’ Playoffs-Prospectus With Trade Deadline Now in the Past

By Mike D'Abate
PatriotMaven
PatriotMaven
 4 days ago

Another trade deadline bites the dust…and the Pats stood pat.

Despite reasons to improve their depth at cornerback, wide receiver and other positions, the New England Patriots chose not to make a trade to fortify their roster for the remainder of the 2021 season. At the end of the day (both literally and figuratively) the decision may have been the best one for New England. With limited financial resources and thin draft capital, the Patriots ability to indulge in the supply was inadequate, despite a palpable demand.

Therefore, with the image of the 2021 NFL Trade Deadline slowly starting to fade from the hindsight of NFL teams, media and fans alike, it is now time to discuss the true business of the league’s 32 teams: Making the Playoffs

At 4-4 through their first eight games, the Patriots currently sit in eighth place in the AFC, just one half-game out of the Conference’s final wild card spot. With the top seven teams (four division winners and three wild cards) earning a playoff berth, it is far from a stretch to say that the Pats have a legitimate shot at postseason play.

Statistically speaking, New England’s chances of making the cut are currently 50-50, literally. Heading into Week Nine, the Pats have a 50 percent possibility of partaking in postseason play. Even with the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the New York Giants on Monday, the Patriots still hold the advantage in the tie-breake over Kansas City and the Cleveland Browns (with whom they share a 4-4 record) based on their best-win percentage in Conference games. Per ESPN’s prognostications, the divisional tie-break was initially used to eliminate the Denver Broncos, who also sport a 4-4 record, with Kansas City owning the tie-break based on best-win percentage in common games.

Still, a 50 percent possibility of making the playoffs, also means that New England has an equal chance of missing them.

So, how do they get there? They win.

After starting the season at 1-3, the Patriots have been the winners of three of their last four games. Three of their losses (Miami in Week One, Tampa Bay in Week Four, and Dallas in Week Six) were all within New England’s grasp. In fact, one might make the argument that this team might have been a play or two away from being 7-1.

Following their victory over the Chargers in Week Eight, the Pats are entering a three-game stretch of winnable games prior to Thanksgiving. As head coach Bill Belichick has often used the late-November holiday as a point in which a team may truly gauge their playoff potential, Patriots’ victories in each of these games would go a long way in allowing their playoff aspirations to go from a ‘possibility’ to a ‘probability.’

Here is what the Patriots schedule looks like over the next three weeks:

Week 9 — Sun, Nov 7 @Carolina (presently 4-4)

Week 10 — Sun, Nov 14 vs Cleveland (presently 4-4)

Week 11 — Thu, Nov 18 @ Atlanta (presently 3-4)

While far too many scenarios exist for making exact prognostications, conventional wisdom states that the Pats’ chances increase with each victory. Three wins would increase the percentage of New England’s playoff chances from approximately 50 percent to greater-than 80 percent heading into their Week Twelve matchup with the Tennessee Titans. Three losses would reduce that probability to less-than 15 percent. The ‘essential’ win among the three games is obviously Cleveland, which would be a Conference win over a team with an identical (or at least similar) record. Winning two of three (including the Cleveland game) puts their chances at greater than 60 percent heading into Thanksgiving weekend. Still, assuming that the Pats finish this stretch with a 1-3 record (with the lone win coming over the Browns), the team would face an uphill battle, with an estimated chance of success at less-than 35 percent. Difficult, but not impossible. (estimated percentages determined by using PFR Win Probability Model)

As a result, Weeks Nine through Eleven may play a key role in determining the playoff potential of the 2021 New England Patriots. While the Pats could still drop all three and make the playoffs, the odds would be insurmountably stacked against them. Fortunately for the Pats, they presently score fairly well on arguably the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. The NFL’s Football Power Index (FPI) currently has the Pats ranked tenth among teams with the most positive outlook.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fmk0f_0ckoTcDq00
Per ESPN, @SethWalder

While stats can provide a nearly endless amount of hypotheticals, the games must be won by the players on the field. While each of their next three opponents have their share of question marks, the Pats prognosis is largely positive because of the prowess they have shown in recent weeks. Despite an ‘up and down’ performance on Sunday, quarterback Mac Jones continues to demonstrate more comfort and command when driving the Patriots offense. Defensively, New England’s front seven, led by linebacker Matt Judon and rookie defensive tackle Christian Barmore, has grown in prowess each week. As a result, the Pats are developing into a well-rounded team in all three phases.

Though there may be several new faces in Foxboro, the deciding factor in the Pats ability to contend for a playoff spot might just be something that is quintessentially New England: leadership. The Patriots are fortunate to employ several savvy veterans as captains such as center David Andrews, special teams ace Matthew Slater and safety Devin McCourty. In a recent interview with MMQB’s Albert Breer, the Pats defensive captain expressed his belief in the 4-4 Patriots’ ability to win.

“I think the biggest thing is to learn how to win as a team,” McCourty told Breer. “Obviously [Matt] Judon knows how to win. I would say even Mac [Jones] does, being at ‘Bama. We have winners here but you have to learn how to win as a team. And I think Bill [Belichick] said it earlier this season: ‘It’s about playing well in the critical situations, when offensively they know we need to run the ball and stay in bounds and have good plays.’ And we do that. …”

Still, the Pats’ understand the effort and execution required for them to return to the playoffs, after having missed the postseason in 2020; the first time they did so since 2008. Their captain believes that this team has the confidence to achieve that goal.

“I think we’ve learned what our blueprint is,” McCourty added. “We know what we have to do each week to go out there and play well. Like, we’re not a team that’s just gonna roll it out there. And my whole time being here, we’ve never had that kind of group. So I definitely think we have confidence, and I said it probably a couple weeks ago, your record is what it is. That’s who you are. There’s nothing else to really say. There’s a lot of teams who have confidence. It’s about going out and doing it. I think that’s what we’re doing a good job of now.”

On that basis, New England’s playoff aspirations are very much rooted in possibility. While fans and media continue to debate the statistical probability of their postseason prospectus, the Patriots will be taking it one game at a time, starting with this Sunday’s matchup with the Carolina Panthers. The stats are on their side, but it will take a team effort to achieve the goal.

The New England Patriots would not have it any other way.

Comments / 0

Related
NESN.com

Mac Jones For Deshaun Watson? Making Sense Of Recent Patriots Chatter

Some interesting bits of conflicting New England Patriots reporting slipped through the cracks last week. And along the way, they produced this wild trade idea: Mac Jones for Deshaun Watson. First, a quick summation of the situation in Houston. Watson, one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, requested a...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Breer
Person
Mac Jones
NESN.com

How Patriots’ Salary Cap Could Impact New England At Trade Deadline

The New England Patriots could add to their roster ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. But a blockbuster addition is unlikely. Why? Well, for one, the Patriots rarely acquire star-caliber players at this time of year. Their biggest deadline add in recent seasons was wide receiver Mohamed Sanu in 2019. Before that, it was cornerback Aqib Talib in 2012.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Chiefs#American Football#Pats#The New England Patriots#Afc#The Kansas City Chiefs#The New York Giants#The Cleveland Browns#Espn#The Denver Broncos
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots targeting this position at NFL trade deadline

We should know by now to expect the unexpected with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. As Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET NFL trade deadline approaches, the Patriots appear to have areas of need at three positions: cornerback, wide receiver and offensive line. According to Greg Bedard of the Boston...
NFL
NESN

Patriots Trade Deadline Tracker: Following All Rumors, News, Deals

4 p.m.: The NFL trade deadline has passed. The Patriots stood pat, opting not to swing any deals on what was a quiet deadline day around the league. 3:05 p.m.: Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters he doesn’t expect his team to trade running back Marlon Mack. Mack...
NFL
PatriotMaven

Command Performance: Will Mac Jones Lead the Patriots to Victory Over the Cowboys?

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has certainly impressed his share of players, coaches, media and fans through the first five games of the 2021 NFL season. While the Pats first-round draft choice has been far from perfect this season, he has continually exuded a confidence and command at the helm of the Pats offense. He will need an equal, if not greater, effort and positive attitude in order to lead New England to victory this Sunday over the formidable Dallas Cowboys.
NFL
FanSided

Patriots: 3 trade deadline mistakes New England can’t afford to make

Nobody is better at navigating the trade deadline than the New England Patriots. Over the years, we’ve seen them acquire players like Aquib Talib and Kyle Van Noy, both of whom went on to become instrumental figures in Super Bowl runs. There’s nothing Bill Belichick loves more than fleecing a...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
PatriotMaven

Patriots vs. Cowboys: Three to Watch on Defense against Dallas

The New England Patriots will host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. While Dallas is primarily known for its high-powered and versatile offense, they also possess a more-than-formidable defense, capable of beating teams in various ways. If the Patriots are to be victorious on Sunday, they will need to exploit the Cowboys’ weaknesses.
NFL
PatriotMaven

Worth the Watch: Yay or Nay? Week Five, Patriots vs. Texans

The New England Patriots are heading into Week Six of the 2021 NFL season with a 2-3 record. Quarterback Mac Jones completed 23 of 30 passes for 231 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The rookie showed tremendous poise in leading the team on what would be his first game-winning drive as the Pats would come from behind to defeat the Houston Texans 25-22 at NRG Stadium.
NFL
PatriotMaven

Patriots 2021 Week Five Snap Counts: Interpretations and Implications

Despite playing without four starters along the offensive line, the New England Patriots returned to the win column on Sunday. Quarterback Mac Jones completed 23 of 30 passes for 231 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The rookie showed tremendous poise in leading the team on what would be his first game-winning drive as the Pats would come from behind to defeat the Houston Texans 25-22 at NRG Stadium.
NFL
PatriotMaven

Patriots Host Hayden for Workout as Search for Help in the Secondary Continues

The New England Patriots' depth at cornerback continues to thin, and thus will be further tested heading into Week Seven of the 2021 season. With former star cornerback Stephon Gilmore readying to make his Carolina Panthers’ debut, and some key members of the secondary tending to injuries, the Pats continue to search for help at the position.
NFL
PatriotMaven

Patriots Promote Bryant, Sign Patterson, Host Two Free Agent Visits: The Moves and The Motives

In the wake of their 35-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week Six of the 2021 NFL Season, the New England Patriots continue their efforts to improve upon their 2-4 record. On Tuesday, the team made several roster moves, designed to enhance their chances of progressing toward playoff contention. From roster additions to free agent visits, Patriot Maven analyzes the moves and the movies behind Tuesday’s roster transactions.
NFL
PatriotMaven

PatriotMaven

Boston, MA
209
Followers
481
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

PatriotMaven is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

Comments / 0

Community Policy