CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

MOL discussion

NASASpaceFlight.com
 10 days ago

3. Who was the sponsor(s) of Aerospace's work between its creation in 1960...

forum.nasaspaceflight.com

Comments / 0

Related
NASASpaceFlight.com

SLS General Discussion Thread 7

I find it interesting that docking and crew transfers are difficult/risky when EOR is the model, but easier/less-risky in some distant lunar orbit. If that was the case, Gateway clearly needs to be scrapped because it literally doubles the docking and crew transfer events (ingress from Orion to Gateway, egress to lander, ingress from returning lander, then egress back to Orion).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Texas launch site Discussion and Updates - Thread 12

Please note: the fast line speed is ten times the vertical speed of the load, not five times. But the cable's speed relative to the pulley surfaces is zero. Thanks for that correction. Does anyone know the maximum line speed of the Drawworks, which would define 10x the maximum allowable...
TEXAS STATE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Power options for a Mars settlement

The rover wasn't reporting daily energy predictions, and it couldn't report "energy" in the solar array, obviously, only power output, according to current. But power and current were inferred from tau, so a power or current measurement would have been redundant. The rover did need to report energy stored in the battery, and that's what it reported.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

NASA's Artemis Program Updates and Discussion Thread 3

Maybe Starship will be able to do that one day, but it's not there yet by a long way. We don't really even know if the refuelling can be made to work. When it's flown enough to be trusted - including the return to Earth and EDL - it might be appropriate to discuss options. Until then, stick to the plan.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mol#Nro#Usaf#Safsp#Aerospace Corp
NASASpaceFlight.com

FAA Permits/Licenses for BC; issues underlying procurement, Updates/Discussion

.. if locals are upset with traffic now wait till there is 100’s of cryogenic trucks per flight. With their own natural gas well, they can distill methane on site. O2 can be drawn from the atmosphere anywhere on Earth. I think Elon has mentioned Phobos and Deimos being 20 miles east of BC and Boring Co./Hyperloop connection between the two.
INDUSTRY
naval-technology.com

Quad efforts that keep the Chinese Navy awake at night

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) is a strategic discourse between the US, India, Japan and Australia, that is maintained by talks between member countries. The Quad is more of a diplomatic network than a strategic alliance. Its aim – though not openly stated – is to curb Chinese influence and ensure that sea lanes remain open in the South Pacific region. The question is whether the efforts and capabilities of the four nations are enough to keep the ever-growing and powerful People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) awake at night.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheConversationAU

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

Earlier this week, the International Space Station (ISS) was forced to maneouvre out of the way of a potential collision with space junk. With a crew of astronauts and cosmonauts on board, this required an urgent change of orbit on November 11. Over the station’s 23-year orbital lifetime, there have been about 30 close encounters with orbital debris requiring evasive action. Three of these near-misses occurred in 2020. In May this year there was a hit: a tiny piece of space junk punched a 5mm hole in the ISS’s Canadian-built robot arm. This week’s incident involved a piece of debris from the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX F9 / Crew Dragon : Crew-2 : 22 April 2021 - DISCUSSION

The issue is known, but the root cause does not appear not be entirely under control, which is what's being argued. In fact, you say the non-deterministic cause is the capsule's wake flow, while the very tweet you quote (by an biased party, being SpaceX's former director) states it's understood to be a consequence of parachute crowding, not of turbulence directly.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

SpaceX capsule with crew of four docks with ISS

A SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts docked with the International Space Station on Thursday, kicking off a six-month stay on the orbiting outpost. The quartet will spend six months on the orbital outpost and conduct research to help inform future deep space exploration and benefit life on Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Expedition 66 Thread

ISS orbit correction scheduled for November 16 canceled. The orbital altitude of the International Space Station was increased on the evening of November 10, 2021 to avoid collisions with space debris. This made it possible to increase the orbital altitude of the ISS by about 1.2 kilometers. Earlier, in order...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Commercialized SLS

1) The clear loser in this is MSFC in Huntsville. They're basically managing the SLS program today, and they're likely the single biggest piece of overhead to take out of EPOC. I wonder what Dick Shelby thinks of that. I think this is a partial source of the savings that...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Soyuz-2.1b - Progress M-UM Prichal - Baikonur - 24 November 2021 (13:06 UTC)

Refueling of the Progress M-UM cargo module ship has begun. At the Baikonur cosmodrome, in accordance with the decision of the technical management, the Progress M-UM transport cargo vehicle-module with the Prichal nodal module was delivered to the filling station. Before being transported to the refueling and neutralization station, the module ship underwent control weighing, balancing and, upon completion of the preparatory measures, went to site 31.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Crew Dragon Endurance delivers Crew-3 to International Space Station

Crew Dragon Endurance docked to the International Space Station (ISS) at 6:32 PM EST (23:32 UTC) following 22 hours of free flight after launching from the Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, delivering the Crew-3 contingent to the station. The astronauts of Crew-3 consist of Raja Chari (Commander), Thomas Marshburn (Pilot),...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

EGS, Jacobs begin Artemis 1 pre-launch testing and checkout push

The Orion spacecraft and SLS rocket for NASA’s Artemis 1 mission are assembled, the Mobile Launcher is reconnected to the vehicle, and the processing team at Kennedy Space Center (KSC) is resuming pre-launch testing and checkouts in High Bay 3 of the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) ahead of the first rollout to the pad.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy