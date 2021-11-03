MOL discussion

I find it interesting that docking and crew transfers are difficult/risky when EOR is the model, but easier/less-risky in some distant lunar orbit. If that was the case, Gateway clearly needs to be scrapped because it literally doubles the docking and crew transfer events (ingress from Orion to Gateway, egress to lander, ingress from returning lander, then egress back to Orion).
Please note: the fast line speed is ten times the vertical speed of the load, not five times. But the cable's speed relative to the pulley surfaces is zero. Thanks for that correction. Does anyone know the maximum line speed of the Drawworks, which would define 10x the maximum allowable...
The rover wasn't reporting daily energy predictions, and it couldn't report "energy" in the solar array, obviously, only power output, according to current. But power and current were inferred from tau, so a power or current measurement would have been redundant. The rover did need to report energy stored in the battery, and that's what it reported.
Maybe Starship will be able to do that one day, but it's not there yet by a long way. We don't really even know if the refuelling can be made to work. When it's flown enough to be trusted - including the return to Earth and EDL - it might be appropriate to discuss options. Until then, stick to the plan.
.. if locals are upset with traffic now wait till there is 100’s of cryogenic trucks per flight. With their own natural gas well, they can distill methane on site. O2 can be drawn from the atmosphere anywhere on Earth. I think Elon has mentioned Phobos and Deimos being 20 miles east of BC and Boring Co./Hyperloop connection between the two.
The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) is a strategic discourse between the US, India, Japan and Australia, that is maintained by talks between member countries. The Quad is more of a diplomatic network than a strategic alliance. Its aim – though not openly stated – is to curb Chinese influence and ensure that sea lanes remain open in the South Pacific region. The question is whether the efforts and capabilities of the four nations are enough to keep the ever-growing and powerful People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) awake at night.
Earlier this week, the International Space Station (ISS) was forced to maneouvre out of the way of a potential collision with space junk. With a crew of astronauts and cosmonauts on board, this required an urgent change of orbit on November 11.
Over the station’s 23-year orbital lifetime, there have been about 30 close encounters with orbital debris requiring evasive action. Three of these near-misses occurred in 2020. In May this year there was a hit: a tiny piece of space junk punched a 5mm hole in the ISS’s Canadian-built robot arm.
This week’s incident involved a piece of debris from the...
The Chinese Chengdu Mighty Dragon J-20 stealth fighter is the first 5th generation fighter built by the PLA to exploit radar invisibility to pit against the US. Compared to the F-22 and F-35, not much is known, and most specifications are kept secret. In January 2011, the People's Liberation Army...
The issue is known, but the root cause does not appear not be entirely under control, which is what's being argued. In fact, you say the non-deterministic cause is the capsule's wake flow, while the very tweet you quote (by an biased party, being SpaceX's former director) states it's understood to be a consequence of parachute crowding, not of turbulence directly.
A SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts docked with the International Space Station on Thursday, kicking off a six-month stay on the orbiting outpost. The quartet will spend six months on the orbital outpost and conduct research to help inform future deep space exploration and benefit life on Earth.
China's satellite might have a companion. The U.S. Space Force has detected a mysterious object orbiting in parallel with China's new Shijian-21 spacecraft, according to an initial report from SpaceNews. And, since it might be moving under its own power, we're still not clear on what it is. But we...
ISS orbit correction scheduled for November 16 canceled. The orbital altitude of the International Space Station was increased on the evening of November 10, 2021 to avoid collisions with space debris. This made it possible to increase the orbital altitude of the ISS by about 1.2 kilometers. Earlier, in order...
1) The clear loser in this is MSFC in Huntsville. They're basically managing the SLS program today, and they're likely the single biggest piece of overhead to take out of EPOC. I wonder what Dick Shelby thinks of that. I think this is a partial source of the savings that...
Refueling of the Progress M-UM cargo module ship has begun. At the Baikonur cosmodrome, in accordance with the decision of the technical management, the Progress M-UM transport cargo vehicle-module with the Prichal nodal module was delivered to the filling station. Before being transported to the refueling and neutralization station, the module ship underwent control weighing, balancing and, upon completion of the preparatory measures, went to site 31.
Crew Dragon Endurance docked to the International Space Station (ISS) at 6:32 PM EST (23:32 UTC) following 22 hours of free flight after launching from the Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, delivering the Crew-3 contingent to the station. The astronauts of Crew-3 consist of Raja Chari (Commander), Thomas Marshburn (Pilot),...
The Orion spacecraft and SLS rocket for NASA’s Artemis 1 mission are assembled, the Mobile Launcher is reconnected to the vehicle, and the processing team at Kennedy Space Center (KSC) is resuming pre-launch testing and checkouts in High Bay 3 of the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) ahead of the first rollout to the pad.
With less than three hours to go before liftoff, SpaceX and NASA remain on track – with the vehicle, crew, and weather conditions all in great shape – for Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon’s third operational astronaut launch. Originally scheduled for late October, a minor crew health issue, a small...
Comments / 0