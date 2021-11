The quest for 82-0 has come to an end, as the Golden State Warriors lost their first game of the season on Thursday night, losing 104-101 to the Memphis Grizzlies in overtime. And if the Warriors want to try and identify why they suffered a loss, it’s pretty easy: sloppiness. The talent was apparent on both ends of the court, from the opening tip until the final buzzer. But the sloppiness showed up in droves, and simply refused to go away.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO