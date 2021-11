In Saturday's game in Calgary, Alain Vigneault noted that Carter Hart was the reason the Flyers remained in a game where they were vastly outplayed. Tuesday's game at Wells Fargo Center wasn't all that different. Hart was once again a key reason the Flyers were in position to win. Only this time, Hart was on the right end of the result, doing more than just getting the win, but nailing down a 29-save shutout in a 3-0 Flyers win over the Arizona Coyotes.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO