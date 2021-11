The Sailors are now 26-0 and moving on to take on Gilmour Academy in the Regional Finals on Saturday! The Sailors swept the Bulldogs in three sets. Leading scorers included Gracie Starcovic with 14 kills, 3 aces, and 18 digs. Hallie Habermehl had 37 assists. Jenna Peters had 12 kills, 16 digs, and 2 solo blocks. Angelique Garcia had 12 service points including an ace to end the second set. Kayla Kearns had 19 digs and 11 service points including 2 aces. The Sailors are now the team record holders for kills in a season and assists in a season as well! Come support the Sailors at 2pm in Lexington for the Regional Finals!

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO