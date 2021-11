The Jamestown City Council will be under further Republican control following Election Day. On Tuesday, the Republican Party kept the majority by winning at least seven of the nine seats on the council. Incumbents running unopposed, Brent Sheldon, Ward 1 councilman, and Anthony Dolce, council president and Ward 2 councilman, obviously kept their seats. Kimberly Ecklund, At-Large councilwoman, and Jeff Russell, At-Large councilman, were incumbent Republicans in competitive races who also kept their positions.

