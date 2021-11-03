CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sasha Mutala Reassigned to Tri-City

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTri-City Americans General Manager Bob Tory announced that 20-year-old forward Sasha Mutala has been reassigned by the Colorado Eagles (AHL) to the Americans...

letsgohawks.net

Colliton Says Everybody In Organization Frustrated.

The Chicago Blackhawks are off to their first five game winless start since 1997 after another loss last night this time to the Vancouver Canucks. With all the offseason changes that general manager Stan Bowman made this offseason, pressure is definitely growing on head coach Jeremy Colliton and the team to get some wins.
NHL
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: Marc Bergevin Definitely in Last Season with Habs

Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin is now in his 10th season in his current role with the Habs. He has certainly gone through some ups and downs at the helm of the Habs. The team surprisingly got back to the playoffs immediately after Bergevin arrived in 2013, made a run to the Eastern Conference Final in 2014 but also fell flat in the 2015-16 and 2017-18 seasons where much more success was expected.
NHL
coloradoeagles.com

Maltsev Reassigned by Avalanche, Burzan Returns to Utah

WINDSOR, CO. – The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the team has completed multiple player transactions. The following player has been reassigned to the Eagles by the Colorado Avalanche:. Pos. Player Team (League) C Mikhail Maltsev Colorado Eagles (AHL) The following player has been...
NHL
Yardbarker

Kupari, Kaliyev, and Strand reassigned to the Ontario Reign

Kupari, Kaliyev, and Strand were assigned to Ontario on Tuesday by the LA Kings per theahl.com. Returning home after a four-game road trip, the LA Kings have reassigned Rasmus Kupari and Arthur Kaliyev and defenseman Austin Strand to the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League forwards. The moves signal that Lias Andersson and Andreas Athanasiou could soon come off the injured reserve list and back in action for the Kings and another potential callup from Ontario.
NHL
q957.com

Herd edges Tri-City 3-2

KEARNEY, NE (KELO.com) — Dan Russell’s goal with just over six minutes remaining in regulation proved to be the game winner as the Stampede got back in the win column with a huge 3-2 road victory over Tri-City Saturday night. Ray Fust and Max Rud also tallied goals for the Herd while Garrett Pinoniemi tallied two assists and Isak Posch turned aside 20 of 22 shots to earn the victory in goal. The win improved the Herd’s record to 2-5-0 while Tri-City falls to 5-2-0. For just the second time this season, the Herd would grab the first goal of the game when Max Rud tallied his first career USHL goal at 5:16. Garrett Pinoniemi who took the puck behind the Storm net before skating into the slot and sending a pass to the right circle for Rud who quickly wristed the puck past the stick of Tri-City goaltender Arsenni Sergeev for the 1-0 lead. The celebration would be short-lived however, Tri-City responded less than two minutes later when Parker Lindauer crashed the net and picked up a loose puck an fired it past Isak Posch to make it a 1-1 game. It remained that way until 15:54 when Pinoniemi made it happen again. Pinoniemi took a pass in the right circle, spun and then sent a pass to the front of the net for Ray Fust who tapped it home for a 2-1 lead. Sioux Falls would take that lead into the locker room, outshooting the Storm 9-8 in the period.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
The Spokesman-Review

Spokane Chiefs race to early lead, rout Tri-City 7-3

KENNEWICK – Spokane is off to a slow start in the Western Hockey League, but the Chiefs showed again Saturday scoring goals is not the biggest concern. The Chiefs erupted for five goals in fewer than 10 minutes in the second period to earn a 7-3 victory over the Tri-City Americans.
NHL
NHL

Stars reassign forward Jacob Peterson to Texas

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the team has reassigned forward Jacob Peterson to the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Additionally, the team has activated forward Blake Comeau from injured reserve. Peterson, 22, has skated in all six...
NHL
Kearney Hub

Tri-City Storm trades forward for draft picks

KEARNEY – Tri-City Storm has completed a transaction with the Muskegon Lumberjacks to acquire multiple draft picks. Tri-City has traded forward Parker Lindauer for a sixth-round pick in the 2023 USHL Phase I Draft and a sixth-round pick in the 2023 USHL Phase II Draft. The Storm also traded a 10th-round pick in the 2023 USHL Phase I Draft to the Lumberjacks.
NHL
winterhawks.com

Winterhawks Reassign Brody Tallman

– The Portland Winterhawks dropped the puck for their 46th season and Season Ticket Memberships, 20-Game Plans and Flex Plans are now on sale for the 2021-22 season. Season Ticket Memberships are the best way to never miss a second of the action, including the same great seat to all 34 Winterhawks games at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
NHL
seattlethunderbirds.com

T-Birds Trip Tri-City in Overtime

Kennewick, WA – Gabe Ludwig came off his sick bed to score in overtime and the Seattle Thunderbirds defeated the Tri-City Americans, 3-2, Saturday at the Toyota Center in Kennewick. The win was Seattle’s fifth in a row and fourth straight on the road. The Thunderbirds are off until next Friday, when they once again travel to Kennewick to face the Americans. It will be the first half of a home-and-home between the two teams. They will be at the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent the following night.
KENNEWICK, WA
East Bay Times

San Jose Sharks’ late rally not enough as slow start proves costly

The Sharks fell from the ranks of the unbeaten Sunday after they failed to start on time in a matinee at TD Garden in Boston. Playing their fourth game in six days on a season-opening road trip, the Sharks allowed first-period goals to Brad Marchand, Derek Forbort, and David Pastrnak and never fully recovered in a 4-3 loss to the Boston Bruins.
NHL
Rapid City Journal

Goalie Dave Tendeck reassigned to Rush

The Rapid City Rush announced Wednesday that goaltender Dave Tendeck is returning to the Black Hills from the Tucson Roadrunners after being reassigned by the Arizona Coyotes. Tendeck, a 21-year-old former NHL Entry Draft pick, was called up to Tucson on Oct. 26 and did not appear in any games but dressed as its backup netminder.
NHL
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick Heads Into Playoffs On a High Note

With the Kennewick Lions playoff berth officially announced Sunday, the Richland Bombers were a good test of the caliber of some of the teams the Lions might have to face in the tournament and it looks like they might have a pretty good shot!. Getting the win 27-7, the Lions...
KENNEWICK, WA
iowawild.com

ADDISON REASSIGNED TO IOWA

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin announced today the team has reassigned defenseman Calen Addison to the Iowa Wild. Addison, 21 (4/11/2000), scored his first career NHL goal with Minnesota on Nov. 2, 2021. In four games with Iowa this season, he has tallied two assists.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Jeremy Colliton is fired as Chicago Blackhawks coach after a 1-9-2 start to his 4th season: ‘Our play and competitiveness must improve’

The Chicago Blackhawks have fired Jeremy Colliton 12 games into his fourth season as the team’s coach — and three years to the date of his hiring. Colliton’s dismissal Saturday came a day after the Hawks dropped to 1-9-2 with a deflating 5-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. On Nov. 6, 2018, the Hawks fired three-time Stanley Cup winner Joel Quenneville and installed Colliton, then the Rockford ...
NHL
NHL

Sabres reassign Krebs to Rochester

The Buffalo Sabres have reassigned forward Peyton Krebs to the Rochester Americans (AHL). Krebs was acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday with Alex Tuch, a top-10 protected 2022 first-round pick, and a 2023 second-round pick in exchange for forward Jack Eichel and a 2023 third-round pick. The 20-year-old...
NHL

