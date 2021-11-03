VA-StHou-72-elected

Democrat Terry McAuliffe declined to formally concede defeat in the Virginia gubernatorial race Tuesday night, despite trailing Republican Glenn Youngkin by more than 100,000 votes with most precincts reported. “We still got a lot of votes to count, we got about 18 percent of the vote out, so we’re gonna...
From the White House to school boards across America, voters on Tuesday screamed at Democrats: “No!” to reckless spending, meddlesome bureaucrats, bear hugs for criminals, racial fetishism in classrooms and beyond, soaring energy prices, a monthly-average of 179,779 illegal aliens invading the southern “border” on President Joe Biden’s watch, and much more.
Congressional elections next year are prompting pause among Democrats, a party seeking to retain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. But if midterms reflect Tuesday's statewide elections in Virginia, the 435-member chamber could turn red.
A juvenile son of Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin tried twice to cast a ballot in Tuesday's election, election officials said Friday. The 17-year-old son presented an ID but was told he was ineligible to vote due to his age and turned away, according to a statement from Scott Konopasek, Fairfax County s general registrar. The statement said the teen did not successfully vote, made no false statements, did not disrupt voting and appeared to have committed “no election offense.”The statement mentioned Youngkin's son by name, saying the identification was based on contemporaneous notes by the chief election officer.The news...
Republicans have been mocked for their sudden silence on election fraud after winning the Virginia governor’s race. Private equity executive Glenn Younkin beat out Democrat Terry McAuliffe, a former governor of the state, in a race many expected Mr McAuliffe to win. The result is seen as cause for concern among Democrats as the party in power often lose their congressional majorities in the first midterm following a presidential victory. The hosts of Morning Joe on MSNBC sarcastically wondered why Republicans appeared to trust the results in the governor’s race and special elections that they won, when many falsely...
Raleigh, N.C. — Most House Democrats left the chamber floor Monday night as the Republican majority seated the body's newest member: A former Gaston County commissioner who attended the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots and said at the time he was "at the entrance when they breached the door." Rep....
Sean Hannity and Fox News colleague Sara Carter were left red faced after failing to receive applause from a room full of Republicans who were celebrating Glenn Youngkin’s gubernatorial win in Virginia. On Tuesday night, having declared Mr Youngkin’s closely fought win the start of a “red wave sweeping across the United States”, anchors for Fox News called on supporters of Mr Youngkin to cheer for Mr Hannity. “They love you here Sean, they love you,” Ms Carter told Mr Hannity, with Fox News’s footage flicking from the two reporters to shots of a cheering crowd of Mr...
Democratic New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney, who is projected to lose his bid for reelection against a little-known truck driver, is talking about "recently found" ballots to support his refusal to concede the race.
Republican Glenn Youngkin’s defeat of Democrat Terry McAuliffe in blue Virginia’s gubernatorial election has many liberals trying to come up with explanations for how it happened. The culprits have ranged from failing to pass Joe Biden’s agenda, to the candidate himself, to racism. On Wednesday, MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross settled on...
“Everybody got a pistol. Everybody got a .45. And the philosophy seems to be — at least as near as I can see — ‘When the other folks give up theirs, I’ll give up mine.’”. That’s a line from the Gil Scott-Heron song, “Gun,” a 1981 critique of gun violence...
Last week, we learned that the University of Florida barred three professors from testifying as expert witnesses in a lawsuit challenging the voter suppression law that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed earlier this year. A bit of scrutiny showed the university’s rationale to be strange and inexplicable. Opinions to start the...
Winsome Sears, Virginia’s newly elected lieutenant governor and the first Black female to win a statewide election in the commonwealth, trolled sports writer and political pundit Jemele Hill. Hill tweeted Tuesday night responding to victories by Republicans in the state including Glenn Youngkin who defeated former Governor Terry McAuliffe. “It’s...
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Monday in two cases challenging a Texas law that prohibits abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy. The stakes in these cases are great not only for the future of Roe v. Wade but also for the ability of states to violate the U.S. Constitution.
