The results are not official; that won’t happen for a couple weeks. But in the wake of Tuesday’s election, some random observations are in order:. Roughly 21 percent of Clark County’s population bothered to vote — about one-third of registered voters. That means a little more than one-fifth of residents had a hand in electing mayors in Camas, Vancouver and Washougal, along with city councilors and school board members in all 11 of the county’s districts. There also was an election for a Port of Vancouver commissioner, a position that helps oversee an entity that is one of the region’s economic drivers and has an annual budget of more than $50 million.

CLARK COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO