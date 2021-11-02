The Music Industry In Ten Years

From Magix Music Maker to FL Studio, YikeMike mastered his craft to become one of the greatest producers of the new generation. From the region of Inland Empire comes the multitalented producer, DJ, engineer, songwriter, graphic designer, and A&R, YikeMike. At just 12 years of age his passion for music evolved into a calling in the music industry. Pushing the limits of his creativity, YikeMike developed a style of producing that incorporated chord progressions and melodies that combined to create music that was previously unheard of. This special talent possessed by his connection to music made him a top priority producer for upcoming artists wanting to make a hit record and propel their career into mainstream success.
