Darksiders 4 Might Be Coming As New Promo Art Released

By Hunter Miche
segmentnext.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in 2018, Gunmetal Games released Darksiders 3, the long-awaited next entry in the Darksiders series of action RPG games. Now, it seems like Darksiders 4 might be on the horizon, according to a piece of Darksiders promo art that was recently posted by an artist named Anton Lavrushkin on his...

