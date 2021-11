Indictment of former world and European football numbers Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini. The prosecutor of the Swiss Confederation (MPC) asks for it, accusing the two former presidents of FIFA and Uefa of having illegally arranged for the payment of 2 million francs (about 1.9 million euros at the current exchange rate) to the former Juventus star from part of the highest governing body of world football. Now the two former football players risk from a simple fine to five years in prison under Swiss law. In particular, Blatter is charged with the crime of fraud, embezzlement, unfaithful administration and false documents. Same accusations for Platini in addition to the competition in unfaithful administration, in particular in the form of complicity.

UEFA ・ 5 DAYS AGO