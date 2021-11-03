CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

LOCAL NEWS: Shontel Brown Defeats Laverne Gore In Ohio 11th Congressional District Election

By D.L. Hughley
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 9 days ago

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p7SCy_0ckoNKAm00
Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Ohio now has a new council person for the state’s 11th District that serves portions of both Cleveland and Akron.

Shontel Brown has been elected the winner of the Nov. 2 election, defeating her opponent Laverne Gore, who ran in the Republican ticket, while Brown was in the Democratic ticket.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

She fills the position left open by Marcia Fudge when she accepted the role of U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

She faced a tough primary against Nina Turner, who enlisted the help of Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during the campaign.

The race between Turner and Brown had often got heated, even up the election that ultimately saw Brown defeat Turner.

Brown started her political career in 2012 as a member of Warrensville Height City Council. As of right now, she is part of “the Cuyahoga County Council and is the chairwoman of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party.”

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of SOPA Images and Getty Images

1. Rihanna As Rapper Gunna

1 of 17

2. Nas As Scarface

2 of 17

3. Doja Cat As Cynthia From 'Rugrats'

3 of 17

4. Megan Thee Stallion as Pinhead from 'Hellraiser'

4 of 17

5. Chloe Bailey As Betty Boop

5 of 17

6. Ciara Killed The TLC Look!

6 of 17

7. LeBron James As Freddy!

7 of 17

8. Drake Celebrated Halloween Dressed As His Dad

8 of 17

9. Check Out The Weeknd As Don Corleone

9 of 17

10. Lizzo As Yoda From 'Star Wars'

10 of 17

11. Janelle Monae As The Grinch

11 of 17

12. Lil Nas X As 'Harry Potter' Villian Lord Voldemort

12 of 17

13. Cardi B As 'Addams Family' Matriarch Morticia Addams

13 of 17

14. Offset Went As Music Legend Rick James

14 of 17

15. Russell Westbrook As Horror Icon Chucky

15 of 17

16. John Legend & Family Went As The Addams!!

16 of 17

17. Saweetie With The Halle Berry Approved Catwoman Costume

17 of 17

LOCAL NEWS: Shontel Brown Defeats Laverne Gore In Ohio 11th Congressional District Election was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cuyahoga County, OH
Elections
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
Local
Ohio Elections
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
Government
City
Alexandria, OH
News Talk 1490

White Women Voters Powered Youngkin To Victory In Virginia, Exit Polling Data Shows

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. As Jay-Z famously rapped, “men lie, women lie, numbers don’t.”. And the numbers behind Republican Glenn Youngkin‘s gubernatorial victory over Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia on Tuesday paint a vividly pale as white women emerged as an electorate force to be reckoned with while Black voter turnout reportedly lagged in Virginia, according to exit polling data provided by NBC News.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Janelle Monae
Person
Lizzo
Person
Cardi B
Person
John Legend
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Lebron James
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Marcia Fudge
Person
Rihanna
Person
Ciara
Person
Halle Berry
Person
Nina Turner
Person
Chloe Bailey
News Talk 1490

5 Ways Climate Change Directly Affects Black People

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The myriad ways in which climate change affects Black people, in particular, is coming into sharper focus as President Joe Biden attends the COP25 United Nations Climate Change conference in Glasgow. Discussing ways to protect the world’s environment, the president...
POLITICS
News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy