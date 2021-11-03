NJ-CntyCler-Brgn-Sum

TRENTON, NJ – Ahead in the polls by nearly 20,000 votes, the Associated Press has declared Phil Murphy the winner of the 2021 race for governor in New Jersey. “AP called the race Thursday evening when a new batch of votes from Republican leaning Monmouth County increased Murphy’s lead and closed the door to a Ciattarelli comeback,” the AP reported. “Ballots remaining to be counted included a significant number of votes from predominantly Democratic Essex County, along with mail-in votes spread across other counties. Murphy has won the mail-in vote by a wide margin even in Republican leaning counties like Monmouth.”

TRENTON, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO