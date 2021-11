A holiday tradition that goes back over three decades, the Limestone Luminaries event is set to return to the University on Saturday, Dec. 11. In what would have been the 36th annual Limestone Luminaries, the event was cancelled in 2020 because of changes to last fall’s academic calendar that resulted in students not being on campus to make it possible. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, instead of ending the semester as usual in December, Limestone students returned home during the Thanksgiving break and then completed their final exams online. University officials made the decision to change the academic schedule a year ago to minimize coronavirus exposure on campus and in the community.

