CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘NCIS’: The Best Advice Wilmer Valderrama Ever Received was From Robin Williams

By Keeli Parkey
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Most of us have received words of wisdom from people we admire. And in many of those cases, we have never forgotten the advice they shared with us. This is true for “NCIS” star Wilmer Valderrama. The 41-year-old television star was lucky enough to receive memorable advice from one...

outsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
963xke.com

You Should Watch This Guy Do an Amazing Robin Williams Impression

I don’t know if there’s a ROBIN WILLIAMS biopic in the works, but it looks like an actor named JAMIE COSTA is already campaigning for the lead. Jamie looks like a young Robin Williams, and he does a SPOT-ON impression. And he just released a video called “Robin Test Footage Scene” that makes a huge case for him.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Fans of Robin Williams Are Stunned by Jamie Costa's Portrayal of Him

The tragic death of Robin Williams in 2014 left an undeniable void in Hollywood and in the hearts of millions of fans worldwide. Ever since his passing, family, friends, and patrons of his films have honored his remarkable life in countless ways. However, for some, there has been a lingering question regarding who would be up to snuff when it came time to play the role of the late great actor if a film about his life were to be made.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Williams
Person
Wilmer Valderrama
Deadline

‘Mexican Beverly Hills’ Family Comedy From Erick Galindo, Aaron Izek, and Wilmer Valderrama In Works At CBS

EXCLUSIVE: The family comedy Mexican Beverly Hills is being developed for CBS by Erick Galindo, Aaron Izek, and Wilmer Valderrama, Deadline has learned. The single-camera project is inspired by Galindo’s New York Times essay of the same name. Mexican Beverly Hills tells the story of a working-class Mexican-American family that moves to the wealthy, heavily Latinx city of Downey—also known as the Mexican Beverly Hills—where they both fit in and stand out in ways they never have before. Galindo and Izek will write and executive produce; Wilmer Valderrama and Kaitlin Saltzman will also executive produce under Valderrama’s WV Entertainment banner. Galindo is a five-time...
TV SERIES
thenerdstash.com

5 Underrated Robin Williams Movies You Need to Watch

Regarded as one of the most creative and outlandish actors of all time, Robin Williams has become a memorable Hollywood star. As such, millions of fans have flocked to his movies throughout the years when in need of a laugh. His more popular movies such as Mrs. Doubtfire and Aladdin have long entertained and brought joy to audiences for decades. However, some of his most critically acclaimed Robin Williams’ roles have come in movies that weren’t financial blockbusters. The beloved actor sadly passed away in 2014, but his performances have forever left their mark on cinematic history. Let’s take a look at five underrated Robin Williams movies you need to watch.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncis#Us Weekly#Cbs#Mexican
Us Weekly

Robin Williams’ Daughter Zelda Asks Fans to Stop Sending Her Clips of Jamie Costa’s Viral Impression of the Late Actor

Robin Williams’ daughter, Zelda Williams, is asking fans to use discretion when sharing videos of other comedians impersonating her late father. “Guys, I’m only saying this because I don’t think it’ll stop until I acknowledge it … please, stop sending me the ‘test footage,’” the 32-year-old star wrote via Twitter on Tuesday, October 12, referring to Jamie Costa’s recent viral clip.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Harry Potter Director Confirms Robin Williams Was Turned Down for Key Role

The Harry Potter series of films are touchstones of the blockbuster landscape, as they helped introduce a generation of fans to its spellbinding story. Part of what helped the films become beloved was their ensemble cast, which included a mix of unknown actors and household names. According to a new interview with one of the franchise's directors, a very specific notable name — Robin Williams — actually wanted to play a role in the franchise. As Chris Columbus recently revealed to TotalFilm, Williams was interested in portraying the role of Remus Lupin, and although the two of them had worked together on Mrs. Doubtfire, it didn't come to pass for a very specific reason.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AceShowbiz

Demi Moore's Daughter Scout Willis Strips Off in Racy Music Video

The middle daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore wears nothing but her birthday suit in a music video supporting her newly-released single 'Love Without Possession'. AceShowbiz - Scout Larue Willis has totally stripped off for a sexy new video to accompany her song "Love Without Possession". The middle daughter...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Raven-Symoné Admits She Broke Up With Her Now-Wife Miranda Maday 8 Yrs. Ago Before 2020 Wedding: ‘I Messed Up’

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday’s love story is tumultuous, but Miranda revealed on the HL podcast she ‘always knew’ that Raven was ‘her person.’. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday’s love story goes quite far back, when the two met several years ago at a karaoke event and locked eyes. “I just walked up I was like, ‘Hi, how are you? Nice to see you, pretty eyes.’ And we actually didn’t leave each other’s side for like a good week or two after that,” Raven recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast. The actress was planning a move to New York shortly after the two met and invited Miranda, a social media manager, to join her. However, it was just a short time later that the now-married faced a hiccup in their fairytale. “Sometimes you live in your child’s brain for so long until that right person comes along and shakes you out of your normal programming, and I couldn’t take it because I’m a wreck. So I broke up with her, and she was mad at me for good,” Raven recalled.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Demi Moore dons show-stopping black gown for heartfelt celebration

Demi Moore made another major style statement with her latest social media post, as she showed off her look for a special event. The star attended the Elle Women in Hollywood event which championed the efforts of women in the industry involved with activism and other incredible work. She shared...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

282K+
Followers
28K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy