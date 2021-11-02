De Blasio slams 2,000+ FDNY firefighters for calling out sick over vaccine mandate, vows consequences

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Starting Monday, New York City will launch pop-up COVID vaccine sites for children ages 5-11. The Department of Education will open the sites at public schools through November. No appointments will be necessary, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Sunday. The city’s vaccine mandate has successfully driven up vaccination rates among city employees – 93% of the workforce has received the shot – with big increases among NYPD and FDNY members. FDNY EMS jumped from 61% to 90%. Mayor Bill de Blasio has repeatedly said he will not mandate children to be vaccinated. Meanwhile, a federal court in Louisiana temporarily halted new vaccine rules for businesses with more than 100 employees. The Biden administration’s order would require workers to get vaccinated by January 4 or face weekly testing. The court of appeals granted an emergency stay, citing potential “grave statutory and constitutional issues.” The administration has until Monday to submit a response. If you have questions or concerns about the vaccine for children, let us know. Submit your questions here. We’ll answer as many as we can during an upcoming town hall on CBSN New York.

