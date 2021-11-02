CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Blasio slams 2,000+ FDNY firefighters for calling out sick over vaccine mandate, vows consequences

Cover picture for the articleMayor Bill de Blasio on Monday attacked city firefighters for allegedly feigning illness to protest vaccination mandates — and promised consequences for those who don’t report to their jobs. De Blasio employed the threatening rhetoric on the first day that city employees who’ve refused to get the vaccination can...

