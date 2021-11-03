In Aiken, 1 Democrat and 3 Republicans secure reelection

Four Aiken City Council members won reelection Tuesday, results that are anything but surprising.

Democrat Lessie Price and Republicans Ed Girardeau, Andrea Gregory and Ed Woltz will serve another four years on City Council, the city's governing body.

Price will continue to represent District 2. Girardeau, Gregory and Woltz will continue to represent Districts 4, 5 and 6, respectively. Together, the four districts stretch from the city's northern tip to its southern tail.

None of the incumbents had competition on the ballot. But Girardeau did have a write-in competitor, Jacob Ellis, representing the so-called Aiken Prosperity Party. Girardeau overcame the challenge handily.

Voting booths are seen at Mercy Church, 2700 Whiskey Road, on Tuesday morning. Twenty people had voted at the church as of 11 a.m.

"I appreciate the community’s faith in me," Girardeau said Tuesday night. "We've got a lot of work to do, but we've got great things going, and I look forward to accomplishing all of those. My heart is in Aiken."

Woltz echoed Girardeau in separate comments: "I appreciate all the support people have given me. I think we’ve had a great City Council, and we have a lot of great things going on for the city," he said. "I'm excited to be a part of it."

Gregory said she was "very humbled" by the support and wanted "to thank everyone" involved in the win. Price similarly said she was happy with the Tuesday results and was excited to keep serving.

"I am extremely grateful for the vote of confidence by citizens who took the time to go out and vote," said Price, who has sat on City Council for decades. "As we plan for the next few years, there are tremendous opportunities coming to our community, and I’m happy to" play a part.

The wins lock in a GOP majority on council, which has seven members, including Mayor Rick Osbon. Osbon voted for Girardeau at Aiken Elementary School.

"I'm really excited about the Eds being reelected, and Andrea, too," said Aiken County Republican Party Chairwoman Debbie Epling. "We're really pleased with the way it turned out."

"It's been a great night for the GOP," she added.

Voter turnout in the general election appeared sparse, especially in the early hours. An approximate figure was not available by deadline.

There were few complaints of voting machine malfunctions Tuesday; hiccups at precincts the Aiken Standard visited throughout the day were resolved quickly.