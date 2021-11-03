CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

In Aiken, 1 Democrat and 3 Republicans secure reelection

By Colin Demarest cdemarest@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 4 days ago

Four Aiken City Council members won reelection Tuesday, results that are anything but surprising.

Democrat Lessie Price and Republicans Ed Girardeau, Andrea Gregory and Ed Woltz will serve another four years on City Council, the city's governing body.

Price will continue to represent District 2. Girardeau, Gregory and Woltz will continue to represent Districts 4, 5 and 6, respectively. Together, the four districts stretch from the city's northern tip to its southern tail.

None of the incumbents had competition on the ballot. But Girardeau did have a write-in competitor, Jacob Ellis, representing the so-called Aiken Prosperity Party. Girardeau overcame the challenge handily.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0meT0J_0ckoDypE00
Buy Now Voting booths are seen at Mercy Church, 2700 Whiskey Road, on Tuesday morning. Twenty people had voted at the church as of 11 a.m. (Colin Demarest/Staff) Staff photo by Colin Demarest

"I appreciate the community’s faith in me," Girardeau said Tuesday night. "We've got a lot of work to do, but we've got great things going, and I look forward to accomplishing all of those. My heart is in Aiken."

Woltz echoed Girardeau in separate comments: "I appreciate all the support people have given me. I think we’ve had a great City Council, and we have a lot of great things going on for the city," he said. "I'm excited to be a part of it."

Gregory said she was "very humbled" by the support and wanted "to thank everyone" involved in the win. Price similarly said she was happy with the Tuesday results and was excited to keep serving.

"I am extremely grateful for the vote of confidence by citizens who took the time to go out and vote," said Price, who has sat on City Council for decades. "As we plan for the next few years, there are tremendous opportunities coming to our community, and I’m happy to" play a part.

The wins lock in a GOP majority on council, which has seven members, including Mayor Rick Osbon. Osbon voted for Girardeau at Aiken Elementary School.

"I'm really excited about the Eds being reelected, and Andrea, too," said Aiken County Republican Party Chairwoman Debbie Epling. "We're really pleased with the way it turned out."

"It's been a great night for the GOP," she added.

Voter turnout in the general election appeared sparse, especially in the early hours. An approximate figure was not available by deadline.

There were few complaints of voting machine malfunctions Tuesday; hiccups at precincts the Aiken Standard visited throughout the day were resolved quickly.

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Appeals court stays vaccine mandate on larger businesses

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court on Saturday temporarily halted the Biden administration’s vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face mask requirements and weekly tests.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS News

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination attempt with armed drones

Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt with armed drones that targeted his residence early Sunday and officials said he was unharmed. The attack was a major escalation amid tensions sparked by the refusal of Iran-backed militias to accept last month's parliamentary election results. Two Iraqi officials told...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Aiken County, SC
Aiken County, SC
Elections
Aiken County, SC
Government
Aiken, SC
Government
City
Aiken, SC
CBS News

Oil tanker explosion kills at least 92 in Sierra Leone

An oil tanker exploded near Sierra Leone's capital, killing at least 92 people and severely injuring dozens of others after large crowds gathered to collect leaking fuel, officials and witnesses said Saturday. The explosion took place late Friday after a bus struck the tanker in Wellington, a suburb just to the east of Freetown.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Republicans#Democrat#Aiken City Council#District 2#Aiken Prosperity Party#Gop#Aiken Elementary School#Eds
The Hill

After victory, Biden seeks political rebound

President Biden is hoping to rebound from a challenging few months that saw the American public turn negative on his presidency by building momentum on the House passage on Friday of a bipartisan infrastructure bill. The White House and its allies see the pathway to a political recovery through passing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Travis Scott says he is 'devastated' after 8 people died during his Astroworld Festival

(CNN) — Rapper Travis Scott is speaking out after eight people were killed during his concert Friday night. "I am absolutely devastated by what took place last night," he tweeted Saturday. "My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
3K+
Followers
263
Post
593K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy