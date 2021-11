It only takes a moment for a successful day of fishing to turn into an absolute disaster on Deadliest Catch. While battling rough waves, freezing temperatures and tight deadlines, “Wild” Bill Wichrowski and the Summer Bay crew have only a matter of days to bring in the last of the cod to satisfy the season. Wichrowski hoped the extra fishing season would give him a cushion of revenue before the start of Opilio crab season. At first, the Deadliest Catch captain thought he might have another big finish to add to his career. The deckhands pulled pot after pot out of the water, full of huge, glistening fins. Just when the night started to look promising, though, chaos ensued.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO