Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors U.S. Army Veteran Stephanie Vazquez. After 2 deployments in Afghanistan, 18 surgeries and an below the knee amputation, Stephanie became the latest wounded Veteran to receive the gift of mobility, thanks to the organization Freedom Alliance. Stephanie was gifted a customized, all-terrain wheelchair that will improve her mobility for the rest of her life. Thank you Freedom Alliance and THANK YOU Stephanie for your service.

MILITARY ・ 10 DAYS AGO