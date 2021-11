Fans of Deadliest Catch know Keith Colburn as the gruff, no-nonsense captain of The Wizard. Viewers watch Colburn and his crew risk life and limb to pull in king crab every week. Still, the audience only understands a fraction of how dangerous their job really is. To be a good captain, Colburn has to do more than know how to keep his boat running and his pots full. He has to be a laser-focused leader. At the same time, his crew has to know they can trust him with their lives. They say “Heavy is the head that wears the crown,” and the same is true for the captain’s cap.

