Three Things We Must Do to Tackle Climate Change | Scientific American

By Published on
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith world leaders meeting at the international climate change conference in Glasgow to negotiate urgent global action necessary to meet this greatest of challenges, many people still don’t know...

Washington Post

The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
POTUS
TheConversationAU

COP26: it's half-time at the crucial Glasgow climate change summit – and here's the score

The first week of the United Nations climate talks in Glasgow are drawing to a close. While there’s still a way to go, progress so far gives some hope the Paris climate agreement struck six years ago is working. Major powers brought significant commitments to cut emissions this decade and pledged to shift toward net-zero emissions. New coalitions were also announced for decarbonising sectors of the global economy. These include phasing out coal-fired power, pledges to cut global methane emissions, ending deforestation and plans for net-zero emissions shipping. The two-week summit, known as COP26, is a critical test of global cooperation...
ENVIRONMENT
#Climate Science#Global Change#Scientific American#Ipcc
Phys.org

Reviews highlight consequences of failing to tackle climate change

A set of scientific reviews published today reinforces the urgent need for global action to reduce the impact of climate change on vital carbon sinks, our oceans and the Arctic. Conducted by international teams of scientists, these new reviews are part of a collection on 'Critical Issues in Climate Change...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Climate change: Four things you can do about your carbon footprint

Tackling climate change will require world leaders to take action on a global level. But as individuals we also contribute to damaging emissions. Here are some things you can do to reduce your personal impact. 1. Insulate your home. From installing a heat pump to turning down the heating, there...
ENVIRONMENT
Salt Lake Tribune

Letter: We must demand systemic action to fight climate change

The evidence that our climate is changing is irrefutable. The decades-old scientific consensus of both observation and prediction intersects with our lived experience in the record heat, burning and drought-stricken west. Even the Pentagon and oil companies acknowledge that there is a problem and something must be done. What should...
ENVIRONMENT
psychologytoday.com

Scientific Consensus: Humans Are Causing Climate Change

A new study finds scientific consensus that humans are causing global warming. Public opinion is lagging behind the data when it comes to climate change. There is a partisan split, with more Democrats believing in climate change and more Republicans denying it. When former Vice President Al Gore launched the...
REPUBLICAN PARTY
ksl.com

United Nations conference to shine a light on climate change. Do Americans care?

A marker buoy is grounded on the dried-up shore of Echo Reservoir on Sept. 16. As an estimated 20,000 people descend on Glasgow, Scotland, to discuss climate change and emission tamping goals, the massive United Nations conference, called COP26, will highlight progress, failures and give rise to a call for countries to more aggressively pursue clean energy. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News) Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes.
ECHO, UT
globallandscapesforum.org

Indigenous Peoples Must be Central to Tackling the Climate Crisis

By David Kaimowitz, Senior Forestry Officer, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, and Manager, Forest and Farm Facility. As leaders from around the globe gather for the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26), it is vital that they recognize two important facts. The first is that we cannot reach climate goals without protecting and sustainably managing the carbon-absorbing forests that cover a third of the Earth’s land surface.
ENVIRONMENT
Grand Forks Herald

Letter: We must strengthen climate commitment

The Earth needs our help! In 2015, Pope Francis issued an encyclical calling for those who have contributed the most to climate change to do their part in restoring our world. As the largest historical contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, the United States has a moral and practical responsibility to reach net zero emissions by 2050. I have joined state legislators across the United States calling on the federal government to strengthen our national climate commitments at COP26 this week.
ENVIRONMENT
odi.org

How humanitarians must adapt now to climate change

People’s lives and livelihoods around the world are already being threatened by climate change in the form of floods, heatwaves, tropical storms and forest fires. These threats require immediate action and adaptations to the way we work as a humanitarian system. While adaptation is one of the four goals of...
ENVIRONMENT
chemistryworld.com

World’s scientific advisers call for action on climate change

Senior science advisers and presidents of national science academies in more than 20 countries have signed a statement to world government leaders reiterating the existing scientific consensus and the need for immediate action to address climate change. The signatories call on world leaders to develop ‘ambitious’ long-term strategies based on sound scientific evidence that can keep the goal of the Paris agreement of limiting global warming to 1.5°C within reach.
ENVIRONMENT

