Public Safety

Online Scams Continue To Be An Issue

wswv.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have reported several times in the last few weeks concerning online scammers stealing money and information from unsuspecting victims using a variety of means. As we get closer to the holidays and more people spending time online searching for gifts and purchasing products, users must be more aware of scammers...

wswv.net

westsidenewsny.com

Beware of text message phishing scams

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles and Department of Health are warning New Yorkers of two new text message phishing schemes. Phishing texts are fraudulent messages designed to obtain data or sensitive personal information to be used to commit identity theft or trick the recipient into installing malicious software onto a computer or mobile device.
PUBLIC SAFETY
West Hawaii Today

Police warn of email scam

The Hawaii Police Department is warning the public about another reported scam. Several individuals have reported to police unauthorized changes to their payroll direct deposit accounts. In this email scam, commonly referred to as a Business Email Compromise (BEC) payroll scam, the scammer utilizes a real employee’s name, usually found via an internet search, to send an email to that person’s human resources or finance department.
PUBLIC SAFETY
dpdbeat.com

Scam Alert – Spoofing

The Dallas Police Department has become aware of a phone call scam involving individuals claiming to be Dallas Police Officers and utilizing caller ID spoofing. What is spoofing?. Spoofing is when a caller deliberately falsifies the information transmitted to your caller ID display to disguise their identity. Scammers often use...
DALLAS, TX
bigislandnow.com

HPD Renews Warning About Phone Scams Amid Continued Reports of Fraud

Hawai‘i Police Department is renewing its warning about recent phone scams amid continuing reports of Big Island residents that they have been a victim of fraud. In recent reports, police say the suspect(s) contact the victim by phone, identifying themselves as either local, state or federal officials. The intended victim is contacted via telephone and a recorded message tells them that the Social Security Administration is investigating them and that their social security number is going to be canceled and their financial accounts locked.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Anderson Herald Bulletin

BBB: Watch out for online purchase scams

ANDERSON — With online shopping expected to approach or surpass record levels this holiday season, consumer advocates are issuing warnings about purchase scams on the internet. Online purchase scams now account for more than a third of all scam reports filed with the Better Business Bureau, and four out of five...
ANDERSON, IN
CBS Pittsburgh

State Police Issue Warning Over Ongoing Bitcoin Scam

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State Police have issued a warning to residents to be cautious about an ongoing scam involving Bitcoin. Troopers say people in Indiana County are getting text messages telling them of unauthorized charges to their PayPal account. The victims are then asked for personal information and are told to buy Bitcoin at a Bitcoin ATM and deposit it into another account. On Oct. 20, a Homer City woman reported a loss of approximately $32,000. On Oct. 23, a Blairsville man reported a loss of $7,430. Trying to get money back for victims is beyond difficult for law enforcement. “It certainly can be frustrating,” trooper Cliff Greenfield said. “We have The judicial system in place that we can apply for search warrants and court orders and try and track down where the money went. But a lot of cases result in the ability to do that.” Police say if you are in doubt of a potential scam taking place, ignore the call, email, or text message, and contact a family member or your local law enforcement agency.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
IRS
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Online purchase scams up; BBB warns holiday shopping is at risk

Online purchase scams now account for more than a third of all scam reports filed with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), and four out of five consumers who report such scams lose money, making it the No. 1 riskiest scam type. BBB is warning consumers ahead of the holiday shopping...
thechronicleonline.com

It's A Scam! Caples House issues advisory

Beth Moody at the Caples House has alerted The Chronicle about an email scam that is being sent to various community members linked to the Columbia City museum's email account. The email asks for a favor and states:. "Nice to hear from you, I'm sorry I'm unavailable over the phone...
COLUMBIA CITY, OR
Antelope Valley Press

Don’t get scammed by calling number they give you

Today’s Sound Off is about a new trick from scammers:. Dear Heloise: Last night I got a call from someone who started off by saying: “This call is to notify you of your purchase of ($300 or more) from (some online company). If you did not make this purchase, please call …”
RETAIL
Best Life

If You Get This Message from Your Bank, Contact Authorities, FBI Says

Whether you find yourself suddenly dealing with a higher-than-expected utility bill or are struggling to save for a vacation, household repair, or your kids' college tuition, practically everyone would like to have a little more money in their bank account from time to time. And while the right savings accounts or investments may help your money grow over time, there's one financial offer you're better off avoiding entirely—even if it's being offered by your own bank.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox 19

Tech expert warns on new banking texting scam

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -FOX19 NOW’s tech expert is warning the public about a new texting scam claiming it is from Chase Bank. The message reads, “Chase: It appears that your account is missing important credentials. For your protection, we’ve limited access to your online account. To restore full access to your online experience, please visit the link.”
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Scam text warning: BBB says don’t click that link

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Whether you’re shopping for the holidays early or waiting for doorbuster sales on Black Friday, most people love a good deal, including scammers. The Better Business Bureau of Central Ohio warns that con artists are impersonating well-known companies and “offering special discounts” through text messages. Here’s how it works. You receive […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Big Frog 104

Harmless Wrong Number Text Being Used To Lure People In CNY Into Scam

Have you gotten a random text recently? There is a lot of reason to be suspicious, that text might be a scam. It seems as the years go on, scams get more and more devious. Sure, a lot of scams will still take place over the phone where scammers will pitch you so well on a scam to where you bite. Now you can be targeted even without answering those calls.
RETAIL

