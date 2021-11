MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell was the latest media pundit to smear Glenn Youngkin as a liar by claiming that critical race theory is being taught in Virginia schools. On Tuesday, in preparation for Virginia’s governor race, Mitchell discussed Youngkin and his political rival Terry McAuliffe hours prior to polls closing on "Andrea Mitchell Reports." She claimed that Youngkin ran a tight race against McAuliffe only because he "arguably distorted" the issue regarding education. Like many other journalists, she claimed that critical race theory is not being taught in Virginia schools.

EDUCATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO