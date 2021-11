Katie Couric has been in the headlines in recent weeks as excerpts from her bombshell memoir "Going There" are revealed. In the 500-page book the former "TODAY" news anchor divulges some details about interactions she's had with people she met throughout her career, like Prince Harry, Diane Sawyer, Matt Lauer, and others. She also revealed the way she treated other women on the morning show, admitting that she felt like she had to "protect her turf" as a woman in media. CBS banned her from promoting her tell-all book on their network, according to a Page Six source, after she criticized CBS for trying to move her from "CBS Evening News" to "CBS This Morning."

