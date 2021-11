GRAHAM COUNTY – Graham County will dole out nearly $1 million to its employees this week for hazard bonus pay for working during the COVID-19 pandemic. Graham County Manager Dustin Welker gave a presentation to the Board of Supervisors at its Monday morning meeting and requested the board use a portion of the money the county has received through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to provide “premium pay” for Graham County employees who worked in person from March 28, 2020, to July 2, 2021. Welker advised that the total in bonus expenses is $946,831.72, with each employee who worked that full-time period to receive about $4,000 to $5,000 take-home pay each. The board and some department heads are not eligible for the “premium pay” bonus.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO