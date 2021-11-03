CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

NIGHTMARE ON BROADWAY

cushingcitizen.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of walking ghouls, ghosts, goblins, marshmallows, monkeys, fi sh, dinosaurs, soldiers, superheroes,...

www.cushingcitizen.com

wfuv.org

The Haunted Theaters of Broadway

The Phantom of the Opera is not the only spirit that haunts the theatre stage. Over the decades, Broadway has been the epicenter for multiple ghost sightings and uncanny events that occur when the curtains close. WFUV's Nicoleta Papavasilakis talked with tour guide Tim Dolan about this haunted history. Dolan is the owner and founder of Broadway Up Close, a tour company that gives a behind-the-scenes look at Broadway's most iconic theatres.
THEATER & DANCE
nashvilleguru.com

Halloween Weekend at Tin Roof Broadway

Halloween Weekend at Tin Roof Broadway will feature two main events this year. The inaugural Trick or Treat Yo’self Costume Contest is Saturday, October 30, 2021, starting at 7:00pm with cash prizes for the best costumes ($500 for 1st place, $200 for 2nd place, and $100 for 3rd place). The winners will be announced at midnight.
LIFESTYLE
berkshirefinearts.com

Save Broadway from the Grinch

The Grinch plans to steal Broadway by kidnapping its stars. But, the good news is that you and Santa have a chance to stop him. Are you up to the task?. The above might sound like an immersive, participatory theatrical experience. However, that is not quite the case. Rather, the 24/7 online Broadway radio station, “Sounds of Broadway,” plans to launch a virtual escape room through which you can stop the Grinch before it is too late.
MOVIES
uconn.edu

UConn Magazine: Off Broadway

Stuart Brown, the recently retired director of student services at UConn Waterbury, moonlights as a theater critic, podcaster, and creator/host of the online radio broadcast “Sounds of Broadway,” which boasts 40,000 listeners a month. It’s a global audience that includes a Storrs contingent — the program airs on UConn’s WHUS on Tuesdays at 10 a.m.
ENTERTAINMENT
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Wiscasset’s Halloween ‘Nightmare’

We had an excellent turnout at Nightmare on Federal Street Sunday, Oct. 31, Halloween. The Parks and Recreation Department gave out all 200 goodie bags before and during the parade. There were even more kids and families trick-or-treating after the parade at the block party; 40 Federal Studio (Bob Bond) donated 30 pizzas for trick-or-treaters and their families. The pizza was served by volunteers and was a big hit.
WISCASSET, ME
bluffdale.com

From Broadway to Bluffdale

On February 13, 1990, a group of dedicated volunteers met with the Bluffdale City Council and proposed the city sponsor an arts organization to BRING QUALITY ARTS TO OUR AREA AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE. Bluffdale’s population was then about 1800, there was one city building - a combined fire station and city hall - and the only 'visible' business, a gas station, didn’t even sell gas. Our first show was ‘Oklahoma’, performed in our 'Firehouse Theatre', made possible by driving out the trucks in the fire station garage and setting up a portable stage for the 'Hottest Shows in Town'. Thirty-one years and 63 productions later we are still here, thanks to the support of our community and the many volunteers that make miracles happen.
BLUFFDALE, UT
ilovetheupperwestside.com

Broadway Under The Stars Returns

“Broadway Under The Stars” will return to the second floor of The Shops at Columbus Circle (now the Deutsche Bank Center) this Thursday, November 4 at 5pm. The one-hour performance will feature songs from Chicago The Musical and Waitress, and it’s completely free to enjoy (though showing up early is recommended).
THEATER & DANCE
Allure

Nightmare Before Christmas

I've never really understood if Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas is supposed to be a Halloween film or a Christmas situation. Colourpop Cosmetics seems to have declared that it is, in fact, a Halloween movie with the launch of its Nightmare Before Christmas x Colourpop Collection. This whimsical line has everything you need for your Halloween costume: three lipsticks, a beauty sponge, two eyeliners, stick-on face crystals, a pot of glitter gel, three gel-based eye shadows, and an eye shadow palette.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TVShowsAce

‘Return To Amish’: Jeremiah Raber’s Lucky Find

It has been a tough week for Return to Amish star Jeremiah Raber. He started it out by sharing his Ford Fusion had been stolen. His followers quickly banded around him to send prayers and sympathy. The hope was he could recover the missing vehicle. Sometimes dreams do come true.
TV & VIDEOS
Roanoke Times

Curtains up for Broadway in Blacksburg, Broadway in Roanoke

Stages have been dark for Southwest Virginia audiences seeking big ticket-style musicals. But with pandemic restrictions eased, two mainstay series are returning. Broadway in Blacksburg and Broadway in Roanoke are back, and the Blacksburg series will close its series with a major stage star, Kristin Chenoweth. Both series are bringing...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Variety

Inside ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ Reopening on Broadway

The chandelier inside the Majestic Theatre, Broadway’s most beloved ghost light, rose again on Friday evening as “The Phantom of the Opera,” the longest running show in Broadway history, returned to its first performance since the industry’s COVID-19 shutdown and, with its soaring path above the audience, brightened the lights of Broadway to a brilliance and grandeur not experienced in 19 months. Friday evening’s reopening performance—a marathon event for the show’s guests, who made their way through cocktail parties, dinners, and after-parties celebrating the splendor of “Phantom’s” return—was devined to be one of the most special nights in Broadway history, and...
THEATER & DANCE
wvlt.tv

Beetles & Broadway inspire free concerts

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - “Beetles & Broadway” is inspiring free orchestral concerts this fall by the Oak Ridge Philharmonia. The ensemble is performing for the public, in person, for the first time in more than a year and a half, since the start of the pandemic. The concerts will...
OAK RIDGE, TN
Niagara Gazette

Falls woman makes Broadway debut

Ayla Ciccone-Burton cried on her first day of rehearsals for the Broadway production of “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.”. The tears were not from joy at having won a dream-come-true spot in the musical story of the “Queen of Rock." They were tears of frustration. The 26-year-old Niagara Falls High...
THEATER & DANCE
elonnewsnetwork.com

Fall musical reimagines Broadway classic

Elon’s deconstructed version of "42nd Street" will investigate gender norms and other contemporary issues while still being a classic Golden Age musical. The Elon University performing arts department is presenting its fall musical — “42nd Street” — beginning Oct. 29 and running through Oct. 31. This weekend’s performances consist of two evening shows at 7:30 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. “42nd Street” will run for a second weekend over Homecoming on Nov. 4 through Nov. 6 with three evening performances all at 7:30 p.m.
ELON, NC
candgnews.com

Curtain rises again for Broadway in Detroit

DETROIT — After a closure of a year and a half due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the curtains are open again for Broadway touring shows in Detroit. Broadway in Detroit celebrated the return of live theater with Curtain Up! — a free public open house with tours of the Fisher Theatre in Detroit’s Fisher Building Oct. 14. The event was also an opportunity to acknowledge the lasting legacy of the Nederlander family, who operated a variety of metro Detroit venues starting in 1912 but were best known locally for the Fisher Theatre, which they acquired in 1961.
DETROIT, MI
Boulder Clarion

Nightmare on Gourmet Street

Chefs dressed in their whites and apron cut imposing figures as they glide through restaurant dining areas. They happily talk about complex cooking techniques, wine pairing, and heirloom ingredients. We naturally assume these culinary professionals have much higher food standards than mere munching mortals. However, at least when it comes...
BOULDER, CO
WISH-TV

Nightmare on Edgewood returns with new attractions

Two of Central Indiana’s most recognized names in horror have merged into one haunting experience. House of Trepidation is now part of Nightmare on Edgewood with three thrilling attractions. There are deranged doctors at the Edgewood sanitarium, murderous psychopaths running the house of trepidation, and Scooby Doo moments at the...
LIFESTYLE
pagosasprings.com

Cinderella The Broadway Version

On behalf of Curtains Up Pagosa, please consider attending or upcoming production of Cinderella (The Broadway Version). If you are unable to attend, please consider donating to our organization to help us as we continue to move forward and grow. We want to thank all of you for your support of Curtains Up Pagosa, your local community theatre, over the past 32 years, and we hope you will continue to support us as we hope to around for at least 32 more.
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO

