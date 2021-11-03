NIGHTMARE ON BROADWAY

On February 13, 1990, a group of dedicated volunteers met with the Bluffdale City Council and proposed the city sponsor an arts organization to BRING QUALITY ARTS TO OUR AREA AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE. Bluffdale’s population was then about 1800, there was one city building - a combined fire station and city hall - and the only 'visible' business, a gas station, didn’t even sell gas. Our first show was ‘Oklahoma’, performed in our 'Firehouse Theatre', made possible by driving out the trucks in the fire station garage and setting up a portable stage for the 'Hottest Shows in Town'. Thirty-one years and 63 productions later we are still here, thanks to the support of our community and the many volunteers that make miracles happen.

