Joke of the Week

Even though you may wash and change your sheets as often as you should, you may not realize how quickly dust mites and bacteria can gather and multiply on your mattress. As the years pass, this community of minute critters can become rather unpleasantly disgusting. However, given that mattresses collect sweat, dirt, dust and sometimes even mites, it’s not so surprising. This is why it’s so important to know how to clean a mattress correctly. Especially since the idea of replacing your mattress every time it needs cleaning is both financially and logistically unrealistic. It is most likely that you should...

HOME & GARDEN ・ 10 DAYS AGO