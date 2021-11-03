The South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce welcomed Waves Association Management, LLC to the area with a ribbon cutting celebration this month. Located at 191 Northshore Drive in Gulf Shores, Waves’ services include association management, bookkeeping services, and assistance with enforcement of covenants, conditions and restrictions. Learn more about their services by visiting wavesassocmgmt.com, following their Facebook page (@wavesassocmgmt), or give them a call at 251-943-7410. “We want you to feel you have selected the best and are being provided with premiere quality services! With Waves, our focus will be on providing you with the “community management” experience you have been seeking.” SBCC directory information: http://bit.ly/sbccDIR.
