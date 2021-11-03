CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ribbon Cutting

cushingcitizen.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleB Cool Bodywork at 1430 E. Main St. Suite G., had their grand opening/ribbon cutting...

www.cushingcitizen.com

wvlt.tv

Dolly Parton boutique cuts ribbon in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Dolly Parton Inspired boutique held an official grand opening Thursday in Sevierville. Jolene’s on Bruce Street is where you’re going to find everything, Dolly. From her favorites like butterflies, cups of ambition, shirts that say “Dolly as President” and jewelry will be available to purchase.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
gilavalleycentral.net

Canyonlands Healthcare celebrates new pharmacy with ribbon-cutting

Staff and board members for Canyonlands Healthcare celebrated the grand opening of the new pharmacy inside the clinic with a Graham County Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting Thursday. Cutting the ribbon was, front from left, pharmacy technician Aly Arrellin, Pharmacist Josh Goodman and pharmacy technician Kasaundra Romero.
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
gulfcoastnewstoday.com

SBCC cuts a ribbon with Waves Association Management, LLC

The South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce welcomed Waves Association Management, LLC to the area with a ribbon cutting celebration this month. Located at 191 Northshore Drive in Gulf Shores, Waves’ services include association management, bookkeeping services, and assistance with enforcement of covenants, conditions and restrictions. Learn more about their services by visiting wavesassocmgmt.com, following their Facebook page (@wavesassocmgmt), or give them a call at 251-943-7410. “We want you to feel you have selected the best and are being provided with premiere quality services! With Waves, our focus will be on providing you with the “community management” experience you have been seeking.” SBCC directory information: http://bit.ly/sbccDIR.
GULF SHORES, AL
galtheraldonline.com

Ribbon cutting brings teen center closer to completion

After months of renovations, the Galt Teen Center (GTC) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 21, marking another step toward its grand opening and its goal to provide safe after-school options to the city’s youth. Teen center President Annette Kunze cut the ribbon — in the black and turquoise of...
GALT, CA
Person
Keith Duncan
southernminn.com

City cuts the ribbon on 2nd inclusive playground

One year ago, the city of Owatonna did not have a single inclusive playground throughout its 35-park system. After a special ribbon cutting Wednesday, that number is now two. Members of the Owatonna City Council, Parks and Recreation Department and staff members of the local Lowe’s store celebrated the impressive turnaround of the project along the shores of Lake Kohlmier. Thanks to a $100,000 grant from the Lowe’s 100 Hometowns program, the 35-year-old playground next to the beach received a complete upgrade, allowing children of all abilities to play together.
OWATONNA, MN
KSEN AM 1150

Sunburst Cuts the Ribbon on a New Community Center.

(SUNBURST) – According to Sunburst Mayor Holly Hovland, "one miracle after another" led to this morning's ribbon-cutting on the facility residents said in a recent needs assessment survey the town needed more than anything else - a community center. The town was one of 100 communities awarded a $150,000 grant...
SUNBURST, MT
therecordlive.com

MKC Solutions and Easy Oil Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

On Tuesday, October 26, 2021 the Bridge City Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for MKC Solutions and Easy Oil to celebrate their business being here in Bridge City and welcome them as Chamber members. Business Owner Kelsea Carrion cut the ribbon to officially start the celebration. MKC Solutions...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
The Sanford Herald

Ribbon-cutting for overhauled Horton Park is Nov. 5

The newly refurbished Horton Park will be formally opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled Nov. 5, according to Lee County Government officials. The park, located at 1515 Washington Ave., is the second of four parks to be refurbished under the county’s Parks and Recreation Master Plan that was adopted in 2018.
LEE COUNTY, NC
newstalk941.com

Baxter Cuts Ribbon On New 80 Home Subdivision

Community members in Baxter came together for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new subdivision off of Mopar Road near Highway 56 Wednesday. D.R. Horton Division President Danny Clawson said that his team wanted to bring this 80 home subdivision to meet a community need for housing. He said that he hopes to continue a partnership with the town for future development.
BAXTER, TN
The Nebraska City News Press

Storywalk ribbon cut at Steinhart Park

The staff of the Morton-James Public Library and Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for the new StoryWalk in Steinhart Park on Tuesday, Oct. 26. The current story is “I Need a Hug/Necesito un Abrazo” by Aaron Blabey, which is presented on 20 panels for children and their families to read aloud while walking along the path from the bridge to the Old Stone Cabin. MJPL Board member Sue Little brought the idea to the library board, and Assistant Director Luann Beard, holding the scissors, was instrumental in getting the panels ready to be installed. Library Director Donna Kruse also thanked Nebraska City Parks and Recreation Commissioner Patrick Wehling and the city’s Parks and Recreation staff for their invaluable assistance in installing the StoryWalk. Kruse said current plans call for the story panels to change quarterly.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Gallia Chamber celebrates businesses with ribbon cuttings

The Gallia County Chamber of Commerce recently held ribbon cuttings for members throughout the community, including Hello Beautiful Salon, Edward Jones and Ruoff Mortgage, all of Gallipolis. Pictured are scenes from the ribbon cuttings at the businesses provided by the Chamber.
GALLIPOLIS, OH
Express-Star

Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Heidi Helping the Homeless

The Chickasha Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening for Heidi Helping the Homeless on Friday. The outreach program helps those who are homeless and others in need in the Chickasha community. Founder, Heidi Harrison began feeding people on the street about three years ago. Over time...
CHICKASHA, OK
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Variety KC holds ribbon cutting with Randi Mahomes

On Monday, Variety KC held a ribbon-cutting for the first Sign Language Board at the Variety KC Hospital Hill playground, located in front of Children’s Mercy Hospital. The board was a personal gift from Randi Mahomes. Randi Mahomes along with Councilwoman Heather Hall, and a Variety of kids with special needs that will benefit from this gift were among those cutting the ribbon at the event.
POLITICS
moodyonthemarket.com

The Market: Official Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting Sunday

While it’s been open for six weeks, the multiple-storefront ‘The Market’ in St. Joseph will celebrate this weekend with a Grand Opening, under the banner of the Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber detailed the festivities in an announcement:. After a two yearlong project of renovations, build outs,...
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
Kait 8

Downtown mural restored, celebrated with ribbon cutting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The next time you drive through downtown Jonesboro, you may notice the old Coca-Cola mural has a fresh coat of paint. The Downtown Jonesboro Alliance, Chamber of Commerce, city officials, and the Coca-Cola Bottling Company gathered on Main Street and Huntington Avenue to commemorate its restoration.
JONESBORO, AR
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: Carbon Culture Murfreesboro

Carbon Culture held its ribbon cutting for its new location in Murfreesboro on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 1311 Greshampark Drive in Murfreesboro. Alongside state-of-the-art equipment, you’ll find clean, sleek bathrooms fully serviced with toiletries and towels. Our reception area features workstations and a fully loaded pro shop where you can fulfill all your fitness needs from supplements, pre-prepared meals and snacks to apparel and training gear. Help yourself to a coffee from our complimentary beverage station and relax in the lounge area after that grueling workout.
MURFREESBORO, TN
gotowncrier.com

Ribbon Cutting Welcomes Westlake Family Chiropractic Office

The new Westlake Family Chiropractic office held its grand opening on Tuesday, Oct. 19 featuring a Wellington Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting. The office is led by the husband-and-wife team of Dr. Michael Gissy and Dr. Jessica Gissy. The office is located in the Grove Market shopping center at 5026...
WELLINGTON, FL
The Moultrie Observer

Ribbon cutting celebrates breezeway renovation

MOULTRIE, Ga. — The City of Moultrie celebrated the completion of the covered breezeway project with a ribbon cutting Nov. 2. The breezeway is located between First Avenue, across from the Colquitt County Courthouse, and the Second Avenue parking lot that was renovated last year. “Many great enhancements have happened...
MOULTRIE, GA
sent-trib.com

Virtual Ribbon cutting for True Results Supplements

The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of True Results Supplements, 121 S. Church St., on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Everyone is invited to join the event in person or via Facebook Live through our Facebook Page; Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce. The event will begin with comments from Mayor Mike Aspacher and Mary Hinkelman, executive director of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce, as they welcome owners Thomas Shultz and Travis Reiner to the Bowling Green business community.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Gwinnett Daily Post

PHOTOS: Norcross library branch ribbon cutting

Gwinnett County and Norcross officials celebrated the official opening of the city's new library branch during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday. All photos are courtesy of Gwinnett County government.
NORCROSS, GA

