Economy

China's Oct services activity expands at faster clip – Caixin PMI

By Syndicated Content
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – Activity in China’s services sector expanded at a faster pace in October, buoyed by robust demand, although rising inflationary pressures weighed on business confidence for the year ahead, a private survey showed on Wednesday. The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 53.8 in October...

#Pmi#Reuters
#Pmi#Reuters
