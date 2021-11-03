CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China’s Oct services activity expands at faster clip – Caixin PMI

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – Activity in China’s services sector expanded at a faster pace in October, buoyed by robust demand, although rising inflationary pressures weighed on business confidence for the year ahead, a private survey showed on Wednesday. The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 53.8 in October...

China’s Xinhua lauds Xi ahead of key Communist Party meeting

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s state news agency Xinhua lauded President Xi Jinping on Saturday as a tireless, selfless and scholarly servant of the people, ahead of a key meeting of the ruling Communist Party that is expected to further cement his authority. Xi is “a man of determination and action,...
China's crude oil imports in Oct fall to lowest in three years

BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China's crude oil imports plunged in October to the lowest since September 2018, as large state-owned refiners withheld purchases because of rising prices while independent refiners were restrained by limited quotas to import. The world's biggest crude oil importer brought in 37.8 million tonnes last...
China’s forex reserves rise in Oct for first time since July

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s foreign exchange reserves in October rose on a monthly basis for the first time since July, official data showed on Sunday, as the dollar slipped against a basket of other major currencies. China’s reserves, the world’s largest, reached $3.218 trillion at the end of October, up...
China's export growth cools, trade surplus hits $84 billion

BEIJING — (AP) — China's export growth slowed slightly in October to 27.1 percent over a year ago, while imports were up 20.6 percent, the customs administration said Sunday. The trade surplus was $84.5 billion, higher than the $66.8 billion in September. The export and import figures are much higher...
China Oct exports beat forecasts, offer buffer to slowing domestic economy

BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China's export growth slowed in October but beat forecasts as booming global demand for holiday seasons, an easing power crunch and mitigating supply chain disruptions offset some pressures facing the world's second-largest economy. Imports, however, missed analysts' expectations, likely pointing to the overall weakness in...
Canada’s Ivey PMI shows activity decelerating in October

TORONTO (Reuters) – Canadian economic activity expanded at a slower pace in October as a measure of supplier deliveries declined, Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data showed on Friday. The seasonally adjusted index fell to 59.3 from 70.4 in September but remaining above the 50 threshold that indicates an increase...
Analysis-Glimmers of hope seen for global carbon market deal at COP26

GLASGOW (Reuters) – Cautious optimism has emerged that COP26 in Glasgow can clinch a global carbon market deal unlocking trillions of dollars of green investment, with even hold-out nation Brazil signalling a desire for compromise. With world leaders having left the UN climate summit after a flurry of speeches and...
US says China expanding nuclear arsenal faster than anticipated

China is expanding its nuclear arsenal much more quickly than anticipated, the United States has said, but Beijing on Thursday slammed the Pentagon report as overhyping the threat. The United States has declared China its principal security concern for the future, as Beijing works to build the People's Liberation Army into "world-class forces" by 2049, according to its official plan. The People's Republic of China (PRC) could have 700 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2027, and could top 1,000 by 2030 -- an arsenal two-and-a-half times the size of what the Pentagon predicted only a year ago, according to the Pentagon report published Wednesday. Like the United States and Russia, the two leading nuclear powers, China is building a "nuclear triad," with capabilities to deliver nuclear weapons from land-based ballistic missiles, from missiles launched from the air, and from submarines, it said.
France's Services Sector Grew at Quickest in Three Months in Oct -PMI

PARIS (Reuters) - France's services sector grew in October at its fastest pace since July as demand conditions improved and employment growth reached a 20-year high, a monthly survey showed on Thursday. Data compiler IHS Markit said its Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the country's dominant services sector rose to...
German factory orders make feeble recovery in September

German factory orders, an important indicator for Europe s biggest economy, made a feeble recovery in September after a big drop the previous month, official data showed Thursday.The Economy Ministry said orders were up 1.3% after a steep 8.8% decline in August. Even September's small gain was boosted by bulk orders in the manufacturing sector, without which there would have been only a 0.2% increase.Demand was led by orders from outside the 19 nations using the euro currency, which were up 14.9%. Domestic orders dropped 5.9%, and those from elsewhere in the eurozone fell 7.3%.For the third quarter as...
US trade deficit hits record of $80.9 billion in September

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit hit an all-time high of $80.9 billion in September as American exports fell sharply while imports, even with supply chain problems at American ports, kept climbing. The Commerce Department reported Thursday that the September deficit topped the previous record of $73.2 billion set in June. The deficit is […]
Bank of England warns supply problems will slow UK economy as it holds interest rates at 0.1%

The Bank of England has held interest rates at a record low of 0.1 per cent and issued a more pessimistic forecast for the UK economy on the back of rising prices and widespread disruption to the supply of goods.There had been growing speculation that the Bank would raise its benchmark interest rate due to rising inflation. A rate hike would likely have meant rising costs for millions of borrowers but analysts had warned that increasing the cost of borrowing too soon could choke off the economic recovery.On Thursday, the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to leave the base...
Russian Services Sector Contracts in Oct Due to Weak Client Demand -PMI

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Activity in Russia's service sector contracted in October for the second time in three months, hampered by weak client demand and this year's first contraction in new orders, a survey showed on Wednesday. IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 48.8 in October from 50.5 in...
Kenya private sector activity at five-month high in Oct -PMI

NAIROBI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Kenya's private sector activity grew faster in October, partly helped by the government easing some restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19, a survey showed on Wednesday. In late October, President Uhuru Kenyatta lifted a night-time curfew that had been in place since March...
China expanding its nuclear force far faster than predicted, Pentagon warns

China is expanding its nuclear force at a rate that could see it overtake US global power by the middle of the century, the Pentagon has warned.In a report released on Wednesday, defence officials said Beijing was building up military strength much faster than the US had predicted a year ago, and was set to control as many as 700 nuclear warheads within six years, and 1,000 by 2030.Last year the Pentagon said the number of Chinese nuclear weapons was in the “low 200s” and was likely to double by the end of this decade, reported the Associated Press.In...
China Services Activity Increases in October, but Inflation Concerns Remain

Investing.com – China’s services sector activity expanded at a faster pace in October as demand remained strong. However, rising inflation weighed on business confidence for the year ahead. Data released earlier in the day showed that the Caixin services purchasing managers index (PMI) was 53.8, higher than the 53.4 recorded...
China Caixin PMI services rose to 53.8, composite rose to 51.5

China Caixin PMI Services rose to 53.8 in October, up from 53.4, above expectation of 53.6. PMI Composite ticked up to 51.5, from 51.4. Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at Caixin Insight Group said: “As the number of new Covid-19 cases dropped from late September to the middle of October, related disruption faded and market demand recovered while supply was relatively weak. Manufacturing was significantly weaker than services.
China's factory activity grows, but input costs weigh - Caixin PMI

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's October factory activity grew at its fastest pace in four months as new orders rose and disruptive power shortages started to ease, but input costs remained high while export orders declined further, a private survey showed on Monday. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to...
