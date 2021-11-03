CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eco-friendly sneaker maker Allbirds raises over $300 million in U.S. IPO

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Eco-friendly sneaker maker Allbirds Inc said on Tuesday it raised more than $300 mln in...

whtc.com

Roche chairman sees greater flexibility after Novartis deal – paper

ZURICH (Reuters) – Roche’s $20.7 billion move to buy back nearly a third of its voting stock from fellow Swiss drugmaker Novartis will give it more strategic flexibility, Chairman Christoph Franz said in an interview published on Saturday. The deal, announced on Thursday, extricates Roche from ownership ties to a...
BUSINESS
prweek.com

Sard Verbinnen advises Allbirds on IPO

NEW YORK: Sard Verbinnen worked Allbirds’ communications for its initial public offering on the Nasdaq stock exchange on Wednesday. The New Zealand-born and San Francisco-based wool sneaker company priced its IPO of 20.1 million shares of class A common stock at $15 per share. At Wednesday’s listing on Nasdaq, the company was valued at approximately $1.4 billion. Allbirds’ strategy focuses on investors who support sustainability.
BUSINESS
whtc.com

Japan’s Itochu adopts new dividend policy of annual minimums

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese trading house Itochu Corp unveiled a new dividend policy on Friday, promising a minimum annual payment of 110 yen a share in the current financial year to March 2022, with 120 yen in the following fiscal and 130 yen the next. Net profit in the period...
WORLD
whtc.com

Apple hires former Tesla engineer to boost self-driving car effort- Bloomberg News

(Reuters) -Apple Inc has hired a former engineer from Tesla Inc to boost its car-development efforts, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (https://bloom.bg/3wiOp41) Cupertino, California-based Apple has tapped Christopher Moore for its team working on a self-driving car, the report said. Apple and Tesla...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

With over $211 million in revenue last year, HashiCorp is ready for its IPO

HashiCorp filed to go public Thursday, seeking up to $100 million in new funding in what will be one of the most anticipated enterprise-tech IPOs this year. The company, which helps other companies build and deploy corporate applications on cloud servers, recorded over $211 million in revenue for the year ending Jan. 31, 2021, up 75%. Revenue is up 50% through the first six months of this year compared to last year, and like most IPO-adjacent enterprise tech companies, HashiCorp has yet to turn a profit.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Cheddar News

CarDekho Raises $250 Million in Pre-IPO Round

The largest car search platform in India, Cardekho, recently raised $250 million in what the company calls a pre-IPO round led by leapfrog investments. The funding bumps CarDekho above unicorn status with a $1.2 billion valuation. The company currently has a catalogue of more than 3,000 pre-owned cars for online purchases and hopes to expand with the new funding. Partner and co-head of South Asian investment for LeapFrog Stewart Langdon joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

NerdWallet CEO on Taking the Fintech Company Public

Fintech firm NerdWallet made its IPO debut on the Nasdaq on Thursday. CEO Tim Chen joined Cheddar to talk about the decision to tap the capital markets now and explained the company's revenue model by taking a cut from financial products like credit cards and loans sold through the site. Chen also talked about the firm's stance on cryptocurrencies, noting it advises people to only invest what they can afford to lose. (Updated November 5, 2021 to reflect that NerdWallet went public on Nasdaq, not NYSE.)
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Allbirds' IPO Shows Investor Interest in Sustainability -- But There Are Limits

The eco-friendly shoe brand Allbirds made its initial public offering yesterday, with shares selling at $15 -- above the anticipated range of $12 to $14. The success of the company's IPO is a sign that investors are putting their money behind sustainability-driven companies. But there may be limits to how far environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments can stretch, as evidenced by revisions the DTC footwear company made to its SEC filing.
ENVIRONMENT
shop-eat-surf.com

Allbirds IPO Pushes Retailer’s Valuation Above $4 Billion

This story is provided by SES sister publication, Retail TouchPoints. Learn more at retailtouchpoints.com. Despite failing to ever turn a profit in its six years of operation, Allbirds made a strong Wall Street debut on Nov. 3. Shares surged 90% over the retailer’s $15 initial price to close at $28.64, raising the company’s valuation to approximately $4.1 billion, according to CNBC. Allbirds’ IPO filing plans, released in October, projected a much lower potential valuation of $2.2 billion.
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Arhaus stock debuts 3.8% below its downsized IPO's price, then turns higher

Shares of Arhaus Inc. received a mixed reaction in its Wall Street debut, as the stock opened 3.8% below the initial public offering price, then quickly rose above it. The Ohio-based premium home furnishings retailer's downsized IPO priced at $13 a share, below the expected range, as the company raised $167.7 million. The stock's first trade was at $12.50 at 11:17 a.m. Eastern for 1.1 million shares. At that price, the company was valued at about $1.75 billion. The stock has bounced since then, to trade recently up 2.5% at $13.32. The stock's mixed opening comes on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF dropped 1.7% while the S&P 500 rose 0.2%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

NerdWallet shares soar 48% in trading debut

Shares of personal finance website NerdWallet Inc. soared 48% in their trading debut Thursday, after the company's initial public offering priced at $18 a share, the midpoint of its proposed $17 to $19 range. The company sold 7.25 million shares to raise $130.5 million. With 64.7 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal, the company's valuation is $1.2 billion. The stock is trading on Nasdaq later Thursday under the ticker "NRDS." Morgan Stanley was lead underwriter in a syndicate of eight banks.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

NerdWallet IPO prices at $18 a share, midpoint of proposed range

Personal finance website NerdWallet Inc. said its initial public offering priced at $18 a share, the midpoint of its proposed $17 to $19 range. The company sold 7.25 million shares to raise $130.5 million. With 64.7 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal, the company's valuation is $1.2 billion. The stock will trade on Nasdaq later Thursday under the ticker "NRDS," with Morgan Stanley leading a syndicate of eight banks.
MARKETS
Footwear News

Allbirds Stock Soars in Market Debut After Raising More Than $300 Million

Allbirds is finally making its market debut. The sustainable sneaker brand on Tuesday sold 20,192,307 shares of its Class A common stock at $15 per share, raising more than $300 million ahead of its market debut on Wednesday. This beat initial expectations outlined last week to raise $269 million for an IPO, with 19.2 million shares priced between $12 and $14. At the time, Allbirds was targeting up to a $2.2 billion valuation. The brand began trading today under the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol BIRD. The stock was soaring above 60% in the first few hours of trading. Allbirds is...
MARKETS
Street.Com

Sneaker Brand AllBirds Shares Surge as Trading Starts After IPO

Sustainable-sneaker maker Allbirds (BIRD) - Get Allbirds Report made its stock market debut on Wednesday at $21.21, 41% above their offer price of $15 a share on the Nasdaq. Shares of the San Francisco company at last check surged 62% to $25.30. They've traded on Wednesday at as much as $26.30, up 75%.
ECONOMY
crunchbase.com

Allbirds Stock Closes 91% Above IPO Price On First Day Of Trading

Direct-to-consumer shoe company Allbirds’ stock closed at $28.64 on Wednesday, nearly 91 percent above its IPO price. The company raised around $303 million through its IPO after pricing its shares at $15 apiece. Allbirds set an IPO price range of between $12 and $14 per share, and the company’s stock opened Wednesday at $21.21, 41 percent above its IPO price.
MARKETS

