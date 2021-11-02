CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Anyone want a faulty MK 32A RCBO to play with?

theiet.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI know some of you would like to take apart a faulty...

communities.theiet.org

Comments / 0

Related
Carscoops

You’ve Never Seen A Custom-Made RV Quite Like This Before

It’s not uncommon to find weird and wacky vehicles up for sale through Facebook Marketplace but this RV, currently up for sale in Fontana, California, could be one of the most bizarre we have ever come across. This RV has been created by mating a 1996 International 9200 semi-truck to...
FONTANA, CA
protocol.com

Facebook wants to own the metaverse, but it’s still anyone’s game

This week in Protocol Gaming, your weekly guide to the business of video games: Meta plants its metaverse flag, Roblox suffers a massive and debilitating outage and Tencent's TiMi announces a bold new direction for its biggest moneymaker. Meta wants to own the metaverse, but it's still anyone's game. The...
INTERNET
theiet.org

Crabby-sense tingling? Engineers map crab physiology to suit

Mechanical engineer Professor Michael Bartlett, of Virginia Tech, will develop wearable, whole-body sensing networks inspired by the very inhuman physiology of underwater creatures. It is hoped that the effort will inform next-generation sensor technology. Creatures that evolved underwater have wildly different physiology and anatomy to humans and their closer cousins....
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#32a#Rcbo
theiet.org

Space factor for single cables inside trunking

With reference to the IET books (on site guide and guidance note 1) the mentioned space factor for installing cables inside trunking. If you following the guidance in the tables and making sure the combined cable factors are less than the trunking factor then all is good. But it also...
theiet.org

How much of a security risk does right to repair really pose?

While there are some grounds for the concerns being raised by big manufacturers, a more democratised approach to extending the life of devices is the way forward. ‘Right to repair’ legislation proposed by both the EU and the US government is yet another shot across the bows of big tech firms. The reforms would force device manufacturers to build their products in a way that allows consumers to fix and replace parts themselves, while also requiring companies to make spare parts more readily available.
RETAIL
theiet.org

Hands-on: Razer Kraken BT Kitty Edition

Eye-catching Bluetooth headphones that are designed for gaming but capable of much more. These kawaii cans might look cute but they’re actually a serious Bluetooth headset for gamers. If you’re not a lover of pink (they call it ‘quartz’ – it’s pink), they’re also available in Razer’s trademark black and green. They have gamer-friendly sound specs and work with Razer Chroma RGB for incredible, custom-coloured lighting that syncs with your other Razer kit. But they also do a good job as wireless headphones for music and more.
ELECTRONICS
theiet.org

Nearly 12,000 Tesla vehicles recalled in the US over faulty driverless software

Nearly 12,000 Tesla vehicles sold since 2017 are being recalled in the US over concerns that they could trigger a false forward-collision warning or an unexpected activation of the emergency brakes. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) found that 11,704 vehicles - distributed across Tesla’s Model S, X, 3...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cars
theiet.org

Robots avoid dead ends using lidar and AR

Researchers from Nicolaus Copernicus University in Torun, Poland, have demonstrated a path-planning algorithm that allows mobile robots to avoid becoming stuck in dead ends – a phenomenon familiar to users of robot vacuum cleaners. The ability of humans to avoid blind alleys is thanks to our sensing of appropriate signs...
ENGINEERING
theiet.org

Artificial material senses and adapts to surroundings

Engineers from the University of Missouri and the University of Chicago are developing a novel material with the capability to respond to its environment without direction from a human. The artificial material (metamaterial) can sense its environment, independently make a decision based on this information, and perform an action, all...
ENGINEERING
cepro.com

McIntosh MC3500 Mk II Monoblock Tube Amplifier

Originally used back in 1969 for sound reinforcement at Woodstock, McIntosh Labs is reintroducing its MC3500 Mk II single-channel amplifier. McIntosh explains that its new MC3500 Mk II tube amplifier was developed by its engineering team to include modern features that highlight the company’s decades of musical history. According to the Binghamton, N.Y.-based manufacturer, the monoblock tube amp is compatible with a range of preamplifiers, turntables, CD players, media streaming devices and speakers to help integrators form complete audio systems.
ELECTRONICS
theiet.org

Grid troubles again

On Sunday I was relaxing on my daybed around half five or six when the mains volts dipped noticeably then recoverd followed by several much shorter dips. The next day I read that Bristol had suffered a momentary powercut at around the same time then also that parts of Wales had suffered longer cuts. It must of been a heck of a fault someone reported seeing a flash in the sky over Newport they blamed it on the solar flare thats was happening at the time. Personally I think it was a flash caused by some EHV fault what do you guys think?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
skiddle.com

MK 6th November Liverpool

2:00pm til 11:00pm (last entry 4:30pm) Good music toilets were grim and prices were high but lots of staff & info for safety. Good venue, felt very safe, lots of checks. Fast service at the bar and appreciated the fee water!!. Posted Yesterday, 11:32am. Overall rating: 2.5 Verified review. Not...
ENTERTAINMENT
theiet.org

Compliance with 411.3.3 RCDs on Socket Outlets

I have a scenario where we have a standard circuit arrangement. 32A Ring Circuit feeding a number of socket outlets. An RCBO of 32A/30mA is specified at the DB. However the outlets also have 10mA RCD's at each outlet. Whilst there may be issues around nuisance tripping. ITs been suggested that we remove the RCBO and use a standard 32A Type B MCB at the DB.
TECHNOLOGY
theiet.org

Why humans will always be an enduring element of the supply chain

Ancient monuments like Stonehenge illustrate how even the most powerful artificial intelligence will always rely on human knowledge. What may be the world’s most famous prehistoric monument has left its impact on history way beyond stones, paying testament to the power of the human supply chain. Stonehenge, when viewed in this context, is proof that even as we move towards fully autonomous, AI-driven supply chains, humans will always play an integral role.
TECHNOLOGY
theiet.org

The application of BS 7288 RCDs

The application of BS 7288 SRCDs has cropped up from time to time, so what is their application since BS 7671:2018?. Section 1 of BS 7288, Scope, says: SRCDs are only intended to provide supplementary protection downstream of the SRCD. SRCDs are intended for use in circuits where the fault protection and additional protection are already assured upstream of the SRCD.
TECHNOLOGY
theiet.org

Money & Markets: Facebook/Meta’s VR project boosts cryptocurrency

With its name change, Facebook has announced the metaverse. This has boosted cryptocurrency tokens, which have seen price jumps as virtual currencies are well suited to use in the virtual metaverse. It is quite a popular idea that we are all just living in a simulation. The idea is that...
SOFTWARE
theiet.org

B.S. 7671 Compliant?

Possibly- no need to route in ‘zones’ as route is visible. Zs and earthing generally we do not know. Cable rating likely to be OK for lights. Are those clips of a design that would drop the cable in a fire ?. That is the most likely non-compliance, even so...
POLITICS
theiet.org

EV charge times

Apparently from September 2021 charge points placed on the U.K. market are required to be factory set not to charge during peak times, 8-11am and 4-10pm. Although the parameter can be altered by the user, it is a recognition that things are getting tight. According to the Sunday Times, this...
CARS
The Independent

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals 2021: Best early offers on games, consoles and bundles

It’s November, and we all know what that means – time to think ahead to everyone’s favourite time of the year: Black Friday. The shopping extravaganza was curtailed on the high street in 2020 for obvious reasons, but thrived online. This year, it will be back with aplomb for 2021 in actual shops – and, as ever, gaming will be a big draw.Black Friday will see deals and discounts across a huge range of products, from technology and home appliances to TVs, cosmetics, homewares, toys and much more.Consoles, games, subscriptions and accessories will be hugely popular this year, and while...
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy