Anyone want a faulty MK 32A RCBO to play with?

On Sunday I was relaxing on my daybed around half five or six when the mains volts dipped noticeably then recoverd followed by several much shorter dips. The next day I read that Bristol had suffered a momentary powercut at around the same time then also that parts of Wales had suffered longer cuts. It must of been a heck of a fault someone reported seeing a flash in the sky over Newport they blamed it on the solar flare thats was happening at the time. Personally I think it was a flash caused by some EHV fault what do you guys think?

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO