CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

China, Russia urge UNSC to end key sanctions on North Korea

By EDITH M. LEDERER
seattlepi.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED NATIONS (AP) — China and Russia are urging the U.N. Security Council to end a host of sanctions against North Korea including a ban on exports of seafood and textiles, a cap on imports of refined petroleum products and a prohibition on its citizens working overseas and sending home their...

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

US reactivates nuclear artillery unit in Germany – why Russia should be worried

An American nuclear artillery unit has been reactivated in Germany for the first time since the Cold War and is to be armed with new long-range hypersonic weapons. The US Army officially recommissioned the 56th Artillery Command in Germany this week during a ceremony in Mainz-Kastel, which hosts America’s Europe and Africa commands.
MILITARY
AFP

US slaps sanctions on Cambodians over naval base

The United States on Wednesday slapped sanctions on two Cambodian officials over a US-funded naval base that is increasingly being renovated for use by China, alleging corruption. The Treasury Department said it was freezing any US assets and criminalizing transactions with senior defense ministry official Chau Phirun and naval commander Tea Vinh over the Ream Naval Base. The two and other Cambodian officials allegedly conspired to inflate costs at the base on the Gulf of Thailand and take the proceeds, the Treasury Department said. "The United States will not stand by while corrupt officials personally benefit at the expense of the Cambodian people," Andrea Gacki, who is in charge of sanctions at the Treasury Department, said in a statement.
FOREIGN POLICY
classichits106.com

Pakistan hosts US, Russia, China for talks on Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Special envoys on from the United States, Russia and China are meeting in Islamabad about the path forward in Afghanistan. Thursday’s talks held in the “troika plus” format come amid a deepening humanitarian crisis that has forced many Afghans to migrate to neighboring countries in the wake of the Taliban’s takeover in August. Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi was also present in Islamabad but he did not attend the meeting of envoys. Officials say the participants will issue an appeal for the world community to urgently provide humanitarian aid to Afghan people. They also are are expected to urge the Taliban to respect human and women’s rights and ensure an inclusive government.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Nikki Haley
Person
Donald Trump
CNBC

Xi says China is ready to work with U.S. on condition of 'mutual respect'

"Right now, China-U.S. relations are at a critical historical juncture," Xi said, according to a letter addressed to the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, a New York-based non-profit. Qin Gang, China's ambassador to the U.S., read the letter in English to attendees of the committee's annual gala, which was livestreamed...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

China urges U.S. to stop official interaction with Taiwan

BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that a visit to Taiwan by a U.S. congressional delegation violates the One China policy, and that the United States must immediately stop all forms of official interaction with Taiwan. It is a dangerous game to collude with pro-independence...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Unsc#United Nations#Ap#The U N Security Council#The Associated Press#The Security Council#North Korean#Western#U N
AFP

Ahead of China talks, US says goal to prevent Taiwan invasion

The United States vowed Wednesday to support Taiwan in hopes of preventing a Chinese invasion, standing firm ahead of long-awaited talks between leaders Joe Biden and Xi Jinping even as the powers reached a surprise agreement on climate. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the two presidents, who have not met in person since Biden's election, will hold virtual talks "soon" amid reports the planned meeting will take place as soon as next week. Tensions have soared between the world's two largest economies, in particular over Taiwan, a self-ruling democracy claimed by China which last month made a record number of air incursions near the island. "We will make sure that Taiwan has the means to defend itself because the purpose here is never to get to that point where anyone is actually trying to disrupt the status quo by force," Blinken told an event hosted by The New York Times.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Taiwan says China seeking to degrade its military and morale

Taiwan on Tuesday said China is seeking to take control of the island by wearing down its military capabilities and influencing public opinion, while avoiding an all-out military conflict that could likely draw in the United States Taiwan's Defense Ministry said in a biennial report that Beijing is employing “gray zone" tactics to ratchet up pressure on the self-governing island republic which China claims as its own territory. China has been stepping up its threats to use force to against Taiwan by holding military exercises and sending planes close to the island. During China’s National Day weekend in early...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
China
thedrive

Hundreds Of South Korean And U.S. Warplanes Are Conducting A Secretive Exercise In Korea

The unpublicized maneuvers are being staged in the wake of a spate of potentially destabilizing missile developments on the peninsula. Amid a simmering ‘missile race’ on the Korean peninsula, South Korea and the United States are running a large-scale air exercise in the region, with around 200 aircraft reportedly involved. The maneuvers represent a return to the large-scale collaboration of this kind between the two nations that was scaled back dramatically as Washington attempted to negotiate with North Korea about its nuclear weapons program. However, with more recent hopes that Pyongyang might resume talks, the current exercise is being run without any media fanfare. North Korea, for its part, has traditionally complained about these kinds of exercises, whatever the scale.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

South Korea's Moon Meets Pope, Urges Him to Visit North Korea

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -South Korean President Moon Jae-in met Pope Francis on Friday, giving him a cross made from barbed wire from the peninsula's demilitarized zone and again urging him to visit North Korea. Moon, who is Catholic, was in Rome for the G20 summit of world leaders. He held...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Top Chinese Diplomat Meets North Korea Ambassador to China

BEIJING (Reuters) - Top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi met with the North Korean ambassador to China on Thursday, China foreign ministry said. Yang said China is willing to maintain high-level interactions and strengthen strategic coordination with North Korea, it said in a statement. Both sides exchanged views on the Korean...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy