MENDOTA – The Mendota Trojans Boys Soccer Team captured their first ever sectional title Saturday night, topping the Quincy Notre Dame Raiders 3-2 in a hard fought contest. The leading scorer this season, senior Yahir Diaz contributed two goals, one in each half. Ricky Orozco also found the net for the Trojans in the second half, paving the way for a Tuesday night Super-Sectional matchup in Bloomington against Bloomington Central Catholic. You’ll be able to hear that broadcast from your undefeated Mendota squad on Classic Country 100.1 FM WGLC at 7 PM. Tickets for the Class 1A Super-Sectional must be purchased online HERE.

MENDOTA, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO