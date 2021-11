To find out more about the resort’s renovation and overall design concept, designboom spoke with constantina tsoutsikou of studio lost. ‘we didn’t have to look too far to inject a sense of place to the resort,’ tsoutsikou says. ‘the tamarisk trees that line the beach with their textured grey bark and grey green leafs were just the starting point of a fresh and earthy palette. we recoloured the existing architecture, added new elements, created new portals and focal points in the landscape as well as re-worked all the interiors and exteriors.’ read our interview in full and see more images of numo ierapetra below.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 6 DAYS AGO