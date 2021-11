Burger King is cutting coupons. Specifically, the fast-food chain has been reducing the frequency with which it uses paper coupons to get customers in the door. Apparently, company executives said, younger consumers don’t use them enough. Burger King wants to spend its money instead on offers that will actually get them in the door. “It’s been traditionally an important channel,” Jose Cil, CEO of Restaurant Brands International. “But its effectiveness has eroded over time, especially with younger consumers.”

RESTAURANTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO