Municipal Election 2021: Unofficial Results

Elections Office staff began posting the results from the polls and mail-in ballots at approximately 8:30PM on November 2nd. The unofficial results from the Primary Election are available on the Northampton County website: Results (northamptoncounty.org) Information provided to TVL by:. Becky Bartlett. Deputy Director of Administration. Northampton County Government Center.
Political newcomer Maggie Ballard defeated incumbent Cindy Claycomb on Tuesday to win the Wichita City Council District 6 seat. Ballard held a steady lead throughout the night and wound up with 54% of the vote. “I think that I’m just a normal person that cares about our community, and I...
Democratic New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney, who is projected to lose his bid for reelection against a little-known truck driver, is talking about "recently found" ballots to support his refusal to concede the race.
OROVILLE (CBS13) — The city of Oroville is getting national attention for announcing they will not follow controversial orders issued by the governor or president. The fight stems from a number of federal and state pandemic protection mandates.
Oroville city leaders are launching a resolution revolution. In a 6-1 vote, the city council declared Oroville a “Constitutional Republic City.”
“This mandate is not saying we are against laws or for anarchy,” said Scott Thomson, Oroville vice mayor.
Thomson said it’s the city’s effort to send a strong message to state and federal leaders.
“I think it’s time for us to draw a line in...
Note: The % of precincts reporting reflects only those votes cast on Election Day. Early voting and mail-in votes may account for 80% of total votes cast. Those totals will be reported just after the polls close.
In results up to the minute, incumbent Dutchess County Comptroller Robin Lois (Dem, WOR) has 29,488 votes to challenger, Ola Nesheiwat Hawatmeh (GOP. Con) with 27,916 votes. Lois is the projected winner. In the race for Dutchess County Family Court Judge, incumbent Denise Watson (GOP, Con) has 31,071 votes to...
PRESCOTT, AZ (Tuesday, November 2, 2021) – Below is the unofficial election. results, as submitted to the Prescott City Clerk by the Yavapai County Election’s Office. These results are unofficial. Official results will be announced as soon as they become. available.
