BABBITT – The Northeast Range volleyball team will be on a singular mission today in their Section 7A championship game with South Ridge. That mission? Make history. Looking at the history of Babbitt-Embarrass and Northeast Range, no volleyball team has ever made it to this point in the season. Now, the No. 2 Nighthawks will get a chance to go even further when they battle the No. 3 Panthers at 4 p.m. today in Hibbing with a trip to state on the line.

BABBITT, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO