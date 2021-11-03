CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RECALL: Possible listeria contamination reported in Fisherman’s Wharf Jumb Cooked Shrimp

By Katelyn Massarelli
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más, and Harveys Supermarkets stores recalled its Fisherman’s Wharf brand Jumbo Cooked Shrimp over possible listeria on the product.

The parent company for these stores, SoutheasternGrocers, announced that it recalled the brand’s frozen 16-20 count. Officials with the parent company said listeria on the product can cause serious and sometimes deadly infections in children, frail, or elderly people as well as others with weakened immune systems.

SEG officials did say some could suffer short-term symptoms like high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infections can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The Fisherman’s Wharf brand Jumbo Cooked Shrimp was sold in all Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket, and Winn-Dixie stores, according to officials with Southeastern Grocers. The product should be thrown away or returned to any store for a full refund.

This is the affected product and UPC code to look for: local

Fisherman’s Wharf brand Jumbo Cooked Shrimp, Frozen – 16-20 count 16 oz. bag, UPC: 2114003262 with best by date of 04/05/2023

The possible Listeria contamination was found after routine testing in the 16-20 count 16 oz. bags of the product, officials confirmed. The sale of the product was suspended while the FDA and the company continue to investigate the source of the problem.

For questions on a recalled product, call SEG’s Call Center toll-free at (844) 745-0463, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Comments / 0

