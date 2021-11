For the third consecutive year the University of Tennessee Board of Trustees is celebrating record-breaking enrollment for the UT System. The UT System boasted an all-time high enrollment of 53,983 students for 2021, representing a 2.7% increase above the previous year. Additionally, both undergraduate as well as graduate and professional enrollment grew at record levels, increasing 2.5 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively. Given that overall college and university enrollment is declining across the country, this is encouraging news for the UT System which is exceeding current national trends.

COLLEGES ・ 12 DAYS AGO