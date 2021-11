The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller latest index found that home prices across the US climbed at a 19.8% annual rate in August – the same as the month before. “While demand remains strong and buyers are still generally paying more for homes than the asking price, the slowing acceleration in home prices suggests that buyer fatigue is setting in, particularly among higher-priced homes where the acceleration in price growth from the previous month has been larger compared to low tier homes,” said CoreLogic deputy chief economist Selma Hepp.

REAL ESTATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO