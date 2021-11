Sometimes we just need a little help getting through the tough stuff. Breathing and mindfulness exercises can help you take a momentary break and recharge. Just like everything else, if you want to see greater benefit, you need to practice regularly. Daily practice will allow the exercise to feel more natural and avoid unnecessary frustration by attempting a brand-new exercise in the middle of a stressful event. Additionally, daily practice will help maintain overall emotional wellbeing, which will also help you to work through stressful events quicker with less intensity and duration.

