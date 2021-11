Joel Klatt was on the call of Michigan’s 33-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday, and the FOX Sports analyst shared his latest view of the top 10 teams in college football. Klatt included Michigan at No. 4 after the more consensus top 3 of Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama. Klatt pegs upstart contender Cincinnati at No. 8, a bit lower than several other more high-profile polls. For example, the Bearcats were No. 3 last week in the coaches poll and No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll, however, they struggled to pull away from Navy on Saturday in an eventual 27-20 victory.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO